The Telegraph

When it comes to pure unabashed brazenness, the shameless leaders of the EU have no equal. In a debate about the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) in the European Parliament today, they not only spoke of the agreement as if they played a part in bringing it about, but have now taken on the role of being its guardian. What nonsense! This is simply being used to justify the unwanted and unwarranted intrusion of the EU into the affairs of Northern Ireland, one of the component countries of the UK.