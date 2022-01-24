Jason Rivera, slain NYPD officer, honored by Hudson Valley police caravan to 32nd Precinct

About 40 police departments and law enforcement agencies from around the Hudson Valley showed their support Sunday for the New York City police officer who was killed during a domestic disturbance call in Manhattan on Friday night.

On Sunday afternoon a caravan of vehicles traveled as one group from the Westchester County Police Academy in Valhalla to the NYPD's 32nd Precinct in Harlem, where Officer Jason Rivera worked before he was shot to death on Friday.

"We mourn the loss of life that has occurred and stand united with the men and women of the NYPD," the Westchester County police said in a statement Sunday. "Our officers brought wreaths, food, cards and a contribution to the fund that will assist the families impacted by this enormous tragedy. Our collective message to the NYPD was: We Stand With You. Different patches, same police family."

Hudson Valley police departments brought wreaths to the NYPD's 32nd Precinct in Harlem on Jan. 23, 2022, to show support for slain officer Jason Rivera.

Many local police unions and agencies also contributed to the fund established by the NYPD to support Rivera's family, the Westchester police said.

Rivera, 22, was shot at an apartment on 135th Street in Manhattan while responding to a call from a woman who needed help with her adult son. Police said Rivera and another officer, Wilbert Mora, walked down a hallway in the apartment and were met by the son, who swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at them.

Hudson Valley police departments traveled to the NYPD's 32nd Precinct in Harlem on Jan. 23, 2022, to show support for slain officer Jason Rivera.

Rivera was killed, while Mora was critically injured.

Sunday's caravan was organized by the Westchester County police and Port Chester police. It included departments from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Fairfield counties.

Hudson Valley police departments traveled to the NYPD's 32nd Precinct in Harlem on Jan. 23, 2022, to show support for slain officer Jason Rivera.

Among the participants were police in Ardsley, Bedford, Bronxville, Clarkstown, Dobbs Ferry, Eastchester, Greenburgh, Harrison, Kent, Larchmont, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, New Castle, New Rochelle, North Castle, Orangetown, Pelham, Pelham Manor, Port Chester, Rye Brook, Rye, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Stamford, Tuckahoe, White Plains, Yonkers and Yorktown; Westchester County police; the sheriff's departments in Dutchess, Putnam and Rockland counties; New York State Police; Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police; Rockland District Attorney's Office; Westchester B.L.U.E. Foundation; Westchester County Public Safety Emergency Force; Westchester Department of Emergency Services; and Dutchess County 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley.

