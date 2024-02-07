Jason Sudeikis recreates ‘Mario’s Miracle,’ gives KU basketball pep talk in ESPN+ show

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, is one of KU basketball’s biggest fans.

Although he isn’t a KU alumnus, he certainly bleeds crimson and blue.

Sudeikis’ lack of alum status quickly became a point of contention in the ESPN+ series “Sue’s Places,” with a new KU-themed episode debuting Tuesday.

The episode primarily featured Sudeikis, plus UConn legend Sue Bird, as Sudeikis showed Bird around Allen Fieldhouse and explained the history and prestige of KU basketball.

Kansas basketball legends Danny Manning and Mario Chalmers even made special appearances in the episode and spoke about the 1988 and 2008 NCAA title games. NFL great Peyton Manning and KU hoops coach Bill Self were also shown.

Asked how it felt to defeat Oklahoma for the 1988 NCAA title in Kansas City, Manning told Sudeikis: “It was a wonderful feeling. We felt so fortunate to be at the Final Four, and then when the game was over it was just a wonderful, united feeling of love and knowing we had a lot of support.”

Naturally, Sudeikis also had to ask Chalmers about his famous shot that sent Kansas to overtime against Memphis in the 2008 title game.

KU eventually won 75-68. The two even recreated that moment in KU’s practice gym.

“Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis and Kansas legend Mario Chalmers recreated Chalmers’ famous shot in the 2008 NCAA Tournament championship game against Memphis for an ESPN+ series.

“You dream about moments as a kid,” Chalmers said. “Actually being in that moment and successful in that moment, it’s a dream come true.”

Another moment of interest: Sudeikis gave the Kansas men’s basketball team a pregame speech before its game against UConn. He watched that game from the crowd, alongside Bird.

“The first thing I want to say, to be honest with you guys, is that I didn’t really go to KU — I wasn’t good enough,” Sudeikis said. “But I will say this — I’ve always been a lifelong fan of KU, all my life. Growing up in Overland Park, I loved the sport. I think it helped me and developed my love of the sport of basketball. Had I been good enough to come here, I would have loved to.

“Love it here. Love it here. Have fun tonight. Kick (butt), take care of each other. Take care of all these people coming here to take care of you. It’s a good, good time, and when you have a good time, we have a good time, yeah? Kick butt, take names and let’s beat the crap out of UConn.”

Sudeikis ended the speech by joining the team huddle — finishing with the players shouting, ”Big 12 champs!”

Perhaps fueled by Sudeikis’ pregame speech, the Jayhawks defeated UConn, the defending national champion.

The “Sue’s Places” episode features several lighthearted moments in which Sudeikis makes his case that the Overland Park native and one-time Shawnee Mission West player is one of the biggest KU fans in the country.

The full episode can be seen on ESPN+. Later this week, KU will also host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday against No. 21 Baylor.