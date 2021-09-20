Jason Sudeikis tried to thank 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels at the Emmys - but he was suddenly nowhere to be found

Lorne Michaels, left, and Jason Sudeikis appear at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Jason Sudeikis won his first Emmy Award on Sunday night.

During his acceptance speech, he tried to thank former boss Lorne Michaels ("SNL") in the audience.

But Michaels wasn't there. So Sudeikis teased that he had "gone to take a dump."

"Ted Lasso" cocreator and star Jason Sudeikis won his first Emmy for best actor in a comedy series during Sunday night's ceremony on CBS.

The former "Saturday Live Star" tried to thank his old boss, Lorne Michaels, who had been sitting at a table right by the stage - but Michaels was nowhere to be seen as Sudeikis accepted the Emmy.

"I want to thank folks at 'SNL.' I want to thank Lorne," the actor said, gesturing towards the table full of current "SNL" stars and crew. Then he realized Michaels was no longer sitting at the table, where he had been spotted earlier that evening.

"[He] went to go take a dump now. Perfect," Sudeikis quipped.

His arm fell as he looked morosely at the table.

"He's gonna get home and he's gonna watch it," the actor said. "He loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine. It's fine."

Sudeikis wrote for and starred on "SNL" from 2003 to 2013. He's now the executive producer, writer, and star of Apple TV's award-winning show "Ted Lasso."

Two of Sudeikis' costars, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, also won Emmys for their performances on "Ted Lasso."

