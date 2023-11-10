Jason Todd Scruggs pleads guilty in fentanyl ring related case just days before scheduled trial

Nov. 10—FAIRMONT — Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sean Murphy secured a key plea agreement Thursday when Jason Todd Scruggs pled guilty to six felony offenses of the 11 total charges originally lodged against him related to a fentanyl ring.

The charges are spread out over three separate cases, all of which were combined into one plea agreement. Attorney Scott Alan Shough, who represented Scruggs, declined to comment for the story. Prosecutor Murphy did not provide a comment as well. Scruggs was scheduled to go on trial next Wednesday, but the plea agreement ended the need for a trial.

The plea agreement states that Scruggs pled guilty to organized criminal enterprise, attempted murder, assault during the commission of a felony, delivery of a controlled substance within one thousand feet of a school, unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl and transportation of controlled substance into the state.

The guilty plea is related to the three year long investigation of an organized criminal enterprise to bring fentanyl into the Mountain State. The same investigation brought charges against 16 total individuals who were all involved in the ring. Outside the courtroom, Murphy indicated that after this conviction, only Stephen Tucker remains to be convicted. That trial is set for December.

Police apprehended Scruggs back in April of 2021. Numerous drug complaints coming from 308 1/2 Blaine St. resulted in police surveillance of the residence, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. A black Subaru Impreza WRX pulled up to the house, the complaint stated the car was previously named as a potential source for drug issue at the location. An improper stop at a stop sign and observed violation of tint laws led to an attempted traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled at high speed, blowing past a traffic light away from police. A high speed chase on Interstate 79 where the Impreza topped 130 mph ended after the car wrecked at the exit 132 off ramp.

A brief foot chase later resulted in Scruggs' apprehension, as well as that of the driver, Kenny Rae Frye. Fentanyl was found at the scene, and Scruggs was found in possession of a large amount of U.S. currency.

The residence itself was close to a school. A search of the property after the chase yielded multiple firearms and one ounce of methamphetamine.

The plea documentation shows that Scruggs made Alford/Kennedy plea agreements. An Alford/Kennedy agreement is a type of plea arrangement where a defendant chooses to plead guilty not because they are admitting to the crime, but because the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to place a charge and obtain a conviction in court. This type of plean can also be thought of as a guilty plea containing a protestation of innocence, despite the fact that there is more than enough evidence to convict the defendant in a trial.

Defendants usually enter an Alford plea to avoid a worse possible sentence were they to lose the case at trial.

As such, Scruggs provided no factual statements in the agreement.

The plea bargain includes recommended sentencing from both the prosecutor and defendant. Each sentence for each conviction will be served consecutively, on top of serving consecutively for sentences imposed for other cases in U.S. District Court. Scruggs faces at least 30 years in prison for these charges, on top of what he owes the federal court.

Sentencing takes place in 60 days.

