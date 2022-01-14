Jason Van Dyke Release / Ald. Burke Wiretap / Judge On Hot Mike
An unsealed court document adds intrigue to the federal case against Chicago's longest serving ward boss.
While the feds were listening — and watching on video — indicted Ald. Ed Burke made an ironic prediction that didn't come to fruition.
"Hey, you're not going to get in any trouble, and I'm certainly not going to get in any trouble at this stage of the game," Burke said, according to the 166-page affidavit made public Friday.
Unsealed Court Documents Shed New Light On Ald. Burke Indictment
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of murder for shooting Laquan McDonald with every bullet in his gun — 16 shots — until the black teenager was dead, is set to get out of prison on Feb. 3. (Patch)
It figures ... New York City's new boss, Mayor Eric Adams is a trash talker. While discussing reopening NYC schools, he tossed in a dig about the teachers union walk out in our town. "This is not Chicago, this is New York, where we are communicating with each other because we're both emotionally intelligent," the rookie mayor said. (NBC5)
Chicago's inspector general slammed City Hall's response to the botched police raid of innocent social worker Anjanette Young's apartment. (CBS2)
A Cook County judge got caught on a hot mic making scurrilous remarks about a prominent female attorney from New York. Cook County Judge William Raines could be heard saying, "Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God! I couldn’t have a visual on that if you paid me." (AP)
