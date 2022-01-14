Jason Van Dyke Release / Ald. Burke Wiretap / Judge On Hot Mike

An unsealed court document adds intrigue to the federal case against Chicago's longest serving ward boss.

While the feds were listening — and watching on video — indicted Ald. Ed Burke made an ironic prediction that didn't come to fruition.

"Hey, you're not going to get in any trouble, and I'm certainly not going to get in any trouble at this stage of the game," Burke said, according to the 166-page affidavit made public Friday.

Unsealed Court Documents Shed New Light On Ald. Burke Indictment

Federal agents remove computer equipment and document boxes from the Southside office of 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke in 2018. (Scott Olson/ Getty Images)

Saturday: Overcoat. High: 25 Low: 17.

Sunday: Overcast. High: 29 Low: 23.

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of murder for shooting Laquan McDonald with every bullet in his gun — 16 shots — until the black teenager was dead, is set to get out of prison on Feb. 3. (Patch)

It figures ... New York City's new boss, Mayor Eric Adams is a trash talker. While discussing reopening NYC schools, he tossed in a dig about the teachers union walk out in our town. "T his is not Chicago, this is New York, where we are communicating with each other because we're both emotionally intelligent ," the rookie mayor said. (NBC5)

Chicago's inspector general slammed City Hall's response to the botched police raid of innocent social worker Anjanette Young's apartment. (CBS2)

A Cook County judge got caught on a hot mic making scurrilous remarks about a prominent female attorney from New York. Cook County Judge William Raines could be heard saying, "Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God! I couldn’t have a visual on that if you paid me." (AP)

For A Good Time, Click:

Saturday:

Too Hot To Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah at Auditorium Theatre (7:30 p.m.)

Nate Bargatze - The Raincheck Tour at Chicago Theatre (7 p.m.)

Rebirth Brass Band at Thalia Hall (8:30 p.m.)

The Dodos at Empty Bottle (8:30 p.m.)

G. Love & The Juice at House of Blues (6:30 p.m.)

G. Love. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Story continues

Just The Links:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Job listings:

We are hiring CDL Drivers! (Details)

Public Health Program Coordinator / Analyst (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Chicago Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at mark.konkol@patch.com

— Mark





This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch