Jasoncurious Introduces Free Shipping and Tax-Free on All Its Orders

Port St Lucie, Florida - (NewMediaWire) - August 6, 2022 - (Via King Newswire) - Jasoncurious collects different types of products on its online platform. In the latest expansion, the company has launched a new range of products on its online shipping store. The new range of products includes 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster, a scratch-off poster of all the movies that people love or hate. Shoppers can scratch off the ones they've already seen and enjoy the rest. Also available in other sizes and formats. The 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster are a great way to add a little bit of zest to the movie collection of 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster.

Jasoncurious deals in different products ranging from various accessories as follows:

Handmade products Birthday Gifts Home Garden Kitchen & Bar Office Accessories Clothing, Costumes, and related accessories Toys and Games Books Kids Accessories

The company also contains gift accessories and can customize the product according to the customer's requirements. The founder of Jasoncurious says,

"We only have one rule: if we sell a product, it's got to be curiously awesome. Since that's our only criteria, we have something unique for everybody."

Irrespective of which shipping method a customer selects, if the item is delivered to a PO box address, ultimate delivery will always be handled by USPS. Most orders are shipped from its warehouse within 2 to 5 business days. Expedited and Express shipping orders deliver even faster. The customer also gets the tracking information as soon as it becomes available.

The return and refund policy are valid for 14 days. However, food, flowers, newspapers, and magazines cannot be returned. In addition, Jasoncurious does not take back private or hygienic goods, toxic objects, or combustible materials or chemicals.

Smart shoppers can find their desired product on the online store of Jasoncurious without any hassle due to its different sections on the platform. The company has introduced the new facility of features on its online store such as free Shipping USA all orders, tax-free for all orders and 10% discount with code "sale10".

Interested shoppers and potential customers must visit the website to avail of the services of Jasoncurious.

Media Details:

Contact person: Tonya Blake

Email: admin@jasoncurious.com

Organization: Jasoncurious

Address: 1614 Sw Meridian Ave, Port St Lucie, Florida 34953 United States.

Phone: +1 (585) 466-4364

Website: https://jasoncurious.com/