Jason's Tuesday Forecast
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
Cameron Davis went down with a lower-body injury late last week in practice, and will now miss the entire season.
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.
"Welcome, my beautiful angel," the tennis great wrote in a social media post.
Lowe's stock popped on Tuesday as slower DIY spending didn't deter the company from reiterating its full-year outlook and improving margins during the quarter.
The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.
Is Trout's return too late for the Angels to make a postseason push?
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting this season.
A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
The late Trebek once referred to the "Jeopardy!" writers as "really sharp."
With the MLB playoffs just weeks away, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all 30 teams and determine if they have missed, met or exceeded expectations this season.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
Hyper Light Breaker, the action rogue-lite previously scheduled to enter Steam Early Access this fall, has been delayed a second time. The launch window for the spiritual successor to 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter is now rescheduled for early 2024.