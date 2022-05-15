Jasper Co. deputies ask for help identifying 3 who broke into home and took puppies

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they need help identifying three people caught on security footage who broke into a home in Hardeeville, taking several puppies with them.

The three can be seen in footage posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on May 12 on the front porch of the home, located on Oakwood Drive. Two of them are using what appears to be a crowbar to pry open the front door while a third seems to be acting as a lookout with a gun. When they cannot get the door open, one of the two holding the crowbar can be seen smashing through the glass on the front door and unlocking it from the inside.

Once inside, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the three people made off with jewelry, weapons and several puppies, described as American Bully breed, from the home.

All three people were wearing dark clothing in the incident. Information about the total cost of jewelry and weapons taken from the home or whether anyone was inside at the time of the burglary was not immediately available. Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, could not immediately be reached.

Anyone with information may reach out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 843-726-7779 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.