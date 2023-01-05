Jasper County deputies seize 32 pounds of marijuana

Jan. 5—Two Oklahoma residents were charged with delivery of a controlled substance when Jasper County deputies purportedly found 32 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle stop Saturday in Sarcoxie.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City, were arrested Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Kum & Go store in Sarcoxie.

A K-9 unit deputy stopped their vehicle there for a registration violation leading to discovery of the marijuana and the arrest of the suspects. Overton posted a $25,000 bond and was released. Richey remained in custody Tuesday at the Jasper County Jail in Carthage on a $35,000 bond.