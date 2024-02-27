Jasper County Extension Council elects new members

Feb. 27—CARTHAGE, Mo. — Five people were recently elected to the Jasper County Extension Council. Voting ended Jan. 19, according to Charles Davis, council chair.

Newly elected members to serve two-year terms are Ashley Blake, Frances O'Kelley and Dorothy Shull, all of Carthage; and Tami Maneval and Barbara Hunter, of Jasper.

These members will join the following holdover members: Lea Ann Keeling, Dale Lawrence, Gail Lawrence, John Marshall, Tericia Mixon and Wayne Wilson, all of Carthage; Lisa Daoud, of Sarcoxie; Tom Harter, of Joplin; Doug Joyce, of Carterville; and Bruce Waggoner, of Webb City.

The appointed members of the council are Tom Flanigan (Jasper County Commission) and Michelle Cloud (Farm Bureau).

The council has four major responsibilities:

—Advise the University of Missouri on needed extension educational programs.

—Approve the extension staff housed in Jasper County.

—Arrange for financing the Jasper County Extension Center.

—Hold elections to perpetuate the council.

Officers for the 2024 council were elected at the annual meeting Feb. 13. They are O'Kelley, chair; Hunter, vice chair; Lawrence, secretary; Wilson, treasurer; and Flanigan, co-treasurer.