Jasper County GOP chair announces campaign for supervisor

Feb. 17—Thad Nearmyer has spent the past eight years helping Republican candidates get elected, but now the shoe is on the other foot, and he is running his own campaign for county supervisor. The chairman of the Jasper County Republican Party announced Feb. 12 he will be running for Denny Stevenson's seat.

Nearmyer said in a press release that, as a rural citizen of Jasper County, he is very familiar with the challenges of maintaining gravel roads. He said the current board of supervisors has worked closely with the county engineer to devise a plan to upgrade the roads, and he believes they have done a good job.

"It's a work in progress and always will be. I will strive to see that this improvement continues," he said, later noting he would prioritize roads and ensure public safety is properly funded.

If elected county supervisor, Nearmyer said he will also work hard to keep property taxes in check. He complimented the current board's efforts when it comes to lower property taxes these past few years. His goal is to continue that work and make sure taxpayers are "getting the best bang for their buck."

Another goal Nearmyer has as supervisor is to improve Jasper County's working relationship with city governments throughout the county to ensure future growth.

"To be clear, I am not saying the county should open up the checkbook," Nearmyer said. "I'm saying that we share similar goals to make our county a great place to live, raise families and retire in; a place to be proud of and where people want to come to live and work."

Nearmyer said he will bring the work ethic he learned on the farm to the courthouse, along with his interpersonal skills and collaborative abilities he cultivated while working seven years at Principal Financial Group and serving leadership roles on the Jasper County Farm Bureau Board for the past 20 years.

"While at (Principal Financial Group) I learned that I possess a skill in my ability to communicate with other people," Nearmyer said. "It's all about being open and listening to people. I know that I don't have all the answers to every question, but I will find the correct person who does have the answer."

Born and raised in Jasper County, Nearmyer and his wife Jodi live on a third generation family farm two miles north of Monroe. He and his brother Todd custom feed hogs and have a cow-calf operation.

Under his leadership, the Jasper County Republican Party has continued to grow. Not only are voter registrations growing to record numbers, he said the party is successfully electing Republicans to office in a way that has not been achieved in decades.

In 2018, outgoing supervisor and Democrat Joe Brock did not seek re-election, leading to newcomer Brandon Talsma being elected and the party securing a fully Republican-controlled board. That same year Zach Nunn was elected to the Iowa Senate. Years later, Jon Dunwell was elected to the Iowa House.