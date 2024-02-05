Jasper County Jail inmate found dead early Monday morning

Feb. 5—Local law enforcement have not yet released the name of the inmate who died earlier this morning in their cell at Jasper County Jail. According to a press release sent from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office about five hours after the incident, the inmate's identity is being withheld pending notification to the family.

Newton News was told jail staff found the individual unresponsive in their cell, prompting a request for medical care around 2:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5. The person was later pronounced dead. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations are investigating the death.

Lt. Brad Shutts of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said the inmate had only been in jail within the past 24 hours. In the event an inmate is unresponsive, Shutts said life-saving measures are taken and a Newton ambulance is called for further assistance and to perform medical intervention when possible.