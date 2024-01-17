Jasper County Sheriff's Office releases more pictures of alleged bus stop assault suspect

TechCrunch

Fortunately, NASA (as as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.