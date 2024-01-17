Jasper County Sheriff's Office releases more pictures of alleged bus stop assault suspect
Jasper County Sheriff's Office releases more pictures of alleged bus stop assault suspect
Jasper County Sheriff's Office releases more pictures of alleged bus stop assault suspect
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
The next PlayStation game Sony is adapting for the big screen is interactive horror title Until Dawn.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Dan Titus breaks down what the Pascal Siakam deal means for fantasy managers.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Until last week, no pair of brothers had ever combined to coach college and pro football champions. Now, the Harbaughs are poised to complete the double in the same year.
Spare your arms and back with this brilliant cordless brush that 'does the work for you.'
At just $9, this inexpensive compact is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
Airline stocks are down in what has turned out to be a bumpy start to 2024 spurred by Boeing's mid-air accident and a blocked merger.
Samsung just unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone line and pre-orders are already live. You can get a $200 gift card by pre-ordering from Amazon and entering a code.
Why are so many people making Ireland jokes about Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri? Here's what's going on.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
The games will count as conference losses and drop TCU's record in the Big 12 to 1-6.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring fitness device today without saying what it does, when it'll be on sale or how much it costs.
Fortunately, NASA (as as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.
These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.
Gemini, Google's cutting-edge generative AI model family, is coming to Samsung's new flagship smartphone -- the Galaxy S24. Google and Samsung made the announcement to coincide with the Galaxy S24's unveiling this afternoon. On Galaxy S24 phones, Gemini -- specifically Gemini Pro, a mid-range model designed for a range of tasks -- will power components of Samsung’s Notes, Voice Recorder and Keyboard apps, delivering what Google describes as "better summarization features."