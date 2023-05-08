Jasper County Sheriff's Office releases results of recent human trafficking effort

May 8—Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser on Monday announced the results of a recent human trafficking operation.

According to the statement, on May 5 Jasper County detectives and a detective from Joplin Police Department made contact with four people who were offering prostitution services at an unidentified hotel in Jasper County.

During the investigation these people were offered medical services and social services. Several of them responded by seeking services offered. One person was taken into custody for warrants out of multiple jurisdictions. One individual was arrested for prostitution.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it was assisted by LifeChoices and the RISE Coalition.

"The primary goal of this operation was to identify potential victims of human trafficking and connect them with services including providing means and alternatives to safely get away from traffickers," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "A secondary goal of the operation was to locate the human traffickers of these victims and arrest them."

Kaiser, who is a member of the Missouri Attorney General's Human Trafficking Task Force, said, "Human trafficking isn't just a border problem, or a big city problem. We are faced with this very serious situation right here in Jasper County. I am proud of the work being done in Jasper County to disrupt the human trafficking issue."