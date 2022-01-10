Jasper man dead after fiery crash

Jan. 10—A Jasper man died Friday after a fiery traffic crash, Joplin police said Monday.

Joplin police were called at around 5 p.m. to the intersection of 20th Street and Range Line Road, where a vehicle had hit a right-turn island and a stoplight support barrier and caught fire. The driver, David R. Pulsipher, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police Capt. Will Davis.

Moments before the crash, Pulsipher had been involved in a dispute over child custody that had been reported at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., police said. No arrests or criminal charges were warranted from that incident, police said.

The release says that the crash remains under investigation.