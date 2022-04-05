Jasper man sent to prison in child pornography case

Apr. 5—A Jasper County judge sentenced a 59-year-old defendant Monday to seven years in prison on a conviction for possession of child pornography.

David K. Winton, of rural Jasper, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of possession of the illicit material in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a more serious charge of promoting child pornography.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Winton the agreed-upon prison term.

The conviction pertains to a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation that began in November 2019 when a patrol investigator discovered a pornographic photo of a girl about 11 or 12 years old on the internet. The photo was in a file that the investigator traced to an internet protocol address of a computer at a residence near Jasper.

A search warrant was served at the address where Winton's family lived and two computers were located in his bedroom, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Other members of the family told investigators that he was the only one who ever used the computers, according to the affidavit.

A search of the computers turned up a file matching the one the investigator found available on the internet. When questioned about the matter, Winton admitted downloading the child pornography on his computer but refused to answer any other questions, according to the affidavit.