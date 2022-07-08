Jasper man waives hearing on child abuse charge

Jul. 8—A rural Jasper man charged with abusing his girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Dalton A. Dyer, 27, waived the hearing on a felony count of child abuse filed on him in February 2021 after an investigation by Carthage police and on two counts of possession of a controlled substance related to an arrest in April 2021.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Dyer's initial appearance on the two cases in a trial division of the court for Aug. 15.

A probable-cause affidavit indicates that police began investigating a report of child abuse Feb. 1, 2021, when bruises were discovered on the girl's body, including a large one on her side with apparent bite marks.

The affidavit states that the defendant initially admitted to an investigator that he bit the girl but explained bruises and marks on her face as being the result of her not having been buckled into her car seat properly when he was driving and had to hit the brakes hard. He told the investigator that she had flown forward and her face had struck the vehicle's center console.

According to the affidavit, the girl's mother told police that there were two occasions when Dyer had been with her daughter and she had walked in and found blankets folded across her face.