Javelina bites Arizona woman, fights with her dogs, state wildlife officials say

A 68-year-old woman was bit on the leg by a javelina in Arizona as it fought with her dogs, state wildlife officials are reporting.

The woman, who was bit on the shin, was treated at hospital and released after the attack, the Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on X Tuesday.

The agency reported the woman is from Pearce, an unincorporated community in Southeast Arizona about 85 miles southeast of Tucson.

It was not immediately known what caused the animal to attack the dogs.

What is a javelina?

A javelina is also known as a collared peccary. Javelinas look like small pigs and are tan to brownish in color with a reddish dorsal stripe on its back hairs, according to the state agency.

Adults often weigh between 35 and 50 pounds.

"Javelina can’t tell dogs from coyotes that prey on them. If seen while dog walking, go the opposite direction ASAP," the state agency posted.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona woman bit by javelina as it fights with her dogs: Officials