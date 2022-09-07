‘My jaw dropped.’ Folks on TikTok are obsessed with this mid-century house in Kansas
Fans of a popular real estate TikTok page are going gaga over a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that’s listed for $325,000 in Salina, Kansas.
Much of it has to do with the fact that’s it’s considered a “magnificent example of authentic mid century architecture,” as the listing describes it on Realtor.com.
A great deal of the 2,466-square-foot residence appears to be circular, with curved walls that give off an “Oval Office” vibe in the kitchen, family room and some of the bathrooms.
Other features of the home include:
Slate floors
Expansive windows
Fireplace
Sunken areas
Rooftop studio
“If you are looking for an incredibly unique home... you don’t need to look any further!” the listing says.
Houses That Are Cool, a TikTok page that focuses on interesting real estate listings, featured the house in a video with the caption: “Can we get a round of applause for the kitchen?!”
And people were impressed.
“I neeeeed it,” one person said.
“My jaw dropped,” another commented.
“The floor alone!” someone pointed out.
“You wanna go halfsies on it?” one person asked. “Dibs on that bathroom.”
“Now this is what I would call ‘move in ready,’” another said.
Salina is about 90 miles north of Wichita.
‘Prepare to be spectacularly wowed’ by this super sleek California estate. Take a look
‘Trophy’ estate with stocked pond — and safe room — radiates in Oklahoma. Take a look