‘My jaw dropped.’ Folks on TikTok are obsessed with this mid-century house in Kansas

TJ Macias
·1 min read

Fans of a popular real estate TikTok page are going gaga over a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that’s listed for $325,000 in Salina, Kansas.

Family room
Much of it has to do with the fact that’s it’s considered a “magnificent example of authentic mid century architecture,” as the listing describes it on Realtor.com.

Family room
A great deal of the 2,466-square-foot residence appears to be circular, with curved walls that give off an “Oval Office” vibe in the kitchen, family room and some of the bathrooms.

Kitchen
Other features of the home include:

Sitting area
  • Slate floors

  • Expansive windows

  • Fireplace

  • Sunken areas

  • Rooftop studio

Dining area
“If you are looking for an incredibly unique home... you don’t need to look any further!” the listing says.

Interior
Houses That Are Cool, a TikTok page that focuses on interesting real estate listings, featured the house in a video with the caption: “Can we get a round of applause for the kitchen?!”

Interior
And people were impressed.

Interior
“I neeeeed it,” one person said.

Bathroom
“My jaw dropped,” another commented.

Interior
“The floor alone!” someone pointed out.

Bathroom
“You wanna go halfsies on it?” one person asked. “Dibs on that bathroom.”

Basement
“Now this is what I would call ‘move in ready,’” another said.

Aerial view
Salina is about 90 miles north of Wichita.

