Jaw-dropping photos show the scale of delivering food and medical supplies to the millions of people still under coronavirus lockdown in China

- A volunteer packs vegetables for residents of Huajin community Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 23, 2020. More than 10,000 people in Wuhan have applied for a volunteer project, shortly after its kick-off on Sunday morning. Authorities announced the project of recruiting volunteers to buy and deliver groceries and other essentials to local residents, as it is difficult to buy daily necessity for some residents after the lockdown of the city

Cheng Min/Xinhua via Getty Images

Hubei Province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus first emerged, has been under quarantine for roughly a month in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Almost 50 million people are lockdown across China.

So far more than 2,900 people have died from virus and 85,000 have become infected, most of whom reside in mainland China.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping photos of efforts to deliver supplies to those on lockdown.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, 11 million people have been on quarantine for over a month.

Wuhan on lockdown 1 More





Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Community workers and volunteers have been delivering food to residents who can't leave their homes.

Wuhan on lockdown 3 More





STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Many workers are overburden by the number of orders placed.

Wuhan on lockdown 5 More





Xinhua/Shen Bohan via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Truck-loads of food have been brought into Wuhan, as people remain in lockdown.

Wuhan on lockdown 8 More





Photo by TPG/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Despite trucks with government permits being able to deliver food, stocks of food in supermarkets is running low in cities under quarantine.

Wuhan on lockdown 10 More





Photo by TPG/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

When the quarantine first went into effect in January, residents stockpiled food and supplies because they worried it could run out.

Wuhan on lockdown 11 More





Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Fast food workers, including cooks and delivery people, sometimes provide their temperature readings to customers.

Wuhan on lockdown 9 More





Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Some delivery personnel check residents' temperature as well.