Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Jordan Rosenfeld
diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on saving money, among other things. The average age of retirement for Americans is 66, according to a Gallup poll, which is up from age 60 in the 1990s. With Americans living an average of 78.7 years, that’s a good 12 or more years of time to enjoy life after work, at a hopefully slower pace.

Of the 47.8 million Americans ages 65 and older, the average income is only $38,515 dollars, according to the U.S. Census, and their average net worth is $170,516. With numbers like that, saving for retirement can be challenging. Here are other shocking statistics about the state of retirement in the U.S.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

Dreamy woman podring while working on journalistic publication sitting with notebook in cafe,thoughtful female student in eyewear doing homework task solving problems and analyzing information.
Dreamy woman podring while working on journalistic publication sitting with notebook in cafe,thoughtful female student in eyewear doing homework task solving problems and analyzing information.

Young People Think They’ll Retire Early…Until They’re Older

According to a Gallup poll study, when 18- to 29-year-olds were interviewed about retirement, younger people expressed optimism that they’ll be able to retire early, closer to their early 60s. However, once they hit 30, that optimism wanes, perhaps due to the realities of making a living catching up with them.

Read: Why It’s Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

Retirement May Be Longer Than Expected

Average life expectancy is not a good way to plan for how much money you’ll need in retirement; many Americans live much longer than the average of 78.7 years, going well into their 80s or 90s. According to the Social Security Administration, a healthy 65-year-old woman has a very good chance of living to age 86, and a 65-year-old man has a good chance of reaching age 84. Older adults should save for a retirement that could last 20 years.

See: 10 Signs You’re Not Saving Enough for Retirement

Elderly couple sitting at a cafe
Elderly couple sitting at a cafe

More Americans Are Planning For a Longer Retirement

Fortunately, Americans seem to be taking the possibility of a longer life to heart. According to a TD Ameritrade study, 81% of Americans are shifting assets in preparation for living longer than their ancestors did by reducing expenses, buying secured life insurance and maximizing their contributions to retirement plans.

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They’ll Shrink Your Nest Egg

Financial Advisor Talking To Senior Couple.
Financial Advisor Talking To Senior Couple.

Many Americans Are Accessing Retirement Funds Early

On the opposite side of those who are planning ahead for a longer life, there’s a growing trend of Americans who are dipping into their retirement funds early. The TD Ameritrade survey showed that 44% of Americans ages 40 to 79 have taken money out of a retirement plan. While 46% of people 40 to 49 have done so, and 53% for people 70 to 79.

Taking money out of a retirement plan early usually comes with financial penalties, so financial experts advise against this.

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

Contemplating businessman in the restaurant feeling sad.
Contemplating businessman in the restaurant feeling sad.

Not All Americans Have Retirement Plans

According to a TransAmerica Center survey, 77% of American workers are saving for retirement through employer-sponsored retirement plans as well as other options. The median age workers begin saving for retirement is 27. However, that leaves 33% of workers without any real retirement savings plan.

one dollar bill secrets with broken piggy bank
one dollar bill secrets with broken piggy bank

Americans Are Dropping the Ball on Savings

Despite 77% of Americans having retirement plans, many people just don’t have enough saved to actually fund their post-retirement life at the same level as their working years. In fact, for Americans between ages 55 and 64, the median retirement savings was just over $107,000, according to a 2017 report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The GAO notes that this amount, which may sound significant, would only translate into a $310 monthly payment, and only if it was invested in an inflation-protected annuity.

Social Security Benefits form with pen, glasses, and calculator
Social Security Benefits form with pen, glasses, and calculator

You Can’t Count On Social Security

If you’re counting on Social Security to fund your post-retirement life, be aware that Social Security is only guaranteed to be funded through 2035, according to Business Insider, after which time it may only be three-quarters funded. That means that people already taking money from it may see a drop in payments, and new retirees may have trouble getting any money at all. Part of the reason for this is an increase in older adults. By 2035, the number of Americans 65 and older will increase from about 56 million today to more than 78 million. Thus, more people will be pulling money from the total fund, but fewer people will be paying into it.

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

middle age man feeling stressed in office.
middle age man feeling stressed in office.

You Could Be Forced Into Retirement Before You're Ready

While it’s nice to have a plan for retirement, sometimes life has other plans. The most common reasons for retirement are health and job shifts, according to the TD Ameritrade survey. Fifty percent of people retired before they would have liked for reasons including layoffs, caregiving responsibilities, an unexpected change in their financial situation and health issues.

You Need More Money Than You Think To Retire

In order to keep living at or near your lifestyle while working, experts suggest that you need between $500,000 and $1 million saved in order to finance your retirement years. A hefty chunk of change that requires years to save up.

nursing-assistant
nursing-assistant

Assisted Living Is Costly

There is a 70% chance that an American age 65 or older will need long-term care at some point, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If that involves an assisted living facility, those costs can be incredibly high, and Medicare will not cover them. The median cost per month for an assisted living facility is $4,051 and it’s more than double that for a nursing home. That doesn’t include other healthcare costs. This is why many older adults opt for long-term care insurance in their 60s.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ways to Get Through Retirement on Social Security Alone

    If you're an average earner, Social Security will only replace about 40% of your former paycheck, and that's assuming benefits aren't cut down the line. Here's what to do if those benefits will be your sole income source. You'll often hear that it's smart to wait until full retirement age to claim Social Security because that way, you'll get the full monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your earnings history.

  • Where to Save Your Money in Order to Earn the Most Interest

    Earning interest on the money you save can provide a big financial boost. Get the basics from our financial expert.

  • Popular Money Rules You Should Stop Following

    Financial literacy still isn’t a part of most schools’ curriculums. So unless we hire a financial advisor, we must teach ourselves the ins and outs of the economy and how our personal...

  • Reports: Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for two draft picks

    Philadelphia reportedly will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick that could become a first-round pick.

  • The Train To Busan remake lands action-horror director Timo Tjahjanto

    It’s been more than four years since Hollywood announced its intent to remake Train To Busan, Yeon Sang-ho’s hit 2016 South Korean zombie romp. That’s a long time for a project—especially one with as much horror movie buzz around it as Busan—to go without a director, but the blood is apparently ready to flow: Deadline reports that up-and-coming horror director Timo Tjahjanto has now signed on to remake Yeon’s carnage-heavy film.

  • 6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

    Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Between a multi-tasking oven mitt and accessibility-friendly shoelaces, these products are sure to solve more than a few of your daily problems.

  • Christine Baranski Lists NYC Apartment After Upgrading to a Bigger Unit

    The Mamma Mia! star is moving to a new place in the same Upper East Side co-op building

  • This Doctor and Single Mom Is Giving Tiny Houses a Big Upgrade — See Her Dream Home Dollhouses

    Dr. Kwandaa Roberts went viral after sharing a dollhouse she redesigned for her daughter — and now, she's bringing her interior design dreams to life with epic miniature home makeovers

  • If I Were Behind on Retirement Savings, This Would Be My Game Plan

    A hefty retirement nest egg is essential to a secure future. The good news is, if you're behind on retirement savings, you don't have to resign yourself to a life full of financial worry in your later years. To help you get started, three Motley Fool retirement experts share how they'd fix a shortfall and get back on track if they'd saved too little.

  • Bank of America: The US Will Bounce Back Faster Than It Did in the 2008 Financial Crisis

    While Democrats are inching forward in advancing President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the economy is still reeling from the disastrous economic effects of the pandemic. See: Stocks...

  • Manhattan DA's office has reportedly issued a subpoena to the NYC Tax Commission as part of an investigation into former President Trump's company

    The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has reportedly issued a subpoena to the NYC Tax Commission for documents related to the Trump Organization.

  • Mass. doctor on COVID-19 vaccines, side effects

    Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez with Tufts Medical Center speaks about new CDC data examining side effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • I Think My Breast Implants Are Making Me Sick, And They’re Coming Out ASAP

    I am only thirty-nine years old, exercise daily, and eat healthy--so why do I feel so sick all the time? Is it possible that I have breast implant illness?

  • The 9 Best Bourbons to Start Your Collection

    The finest bourbons you can get without spending a fortune or camping out in front of a distillery.

  • Exclusive: New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud. The subpoena issued to the New York City Tax Commission is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents.

  • Pierre Desir donated 10,000 meals to Houston food bank despite having no connection to city

    Pierre Desir has never lived in Houston, but that didn't stop him from donating meals to people struggling after the winter storm.

  • Analysis: Carmakers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

    The semiconductor crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves carmakers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the sidelines as chipmakers focus on more lucrative business elsewhere. Car manufacturers including Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors have cut output as the chip market was swept clean by makers of consumer electronics such as smartphones - the chip industry's preferred customers because they buy more advanced, higher-margin chips. The semiconductor shortage - over $800 worth of silicon is packed into a modern electric vehicle - has exposed the disconnect between an auto industry spoilt by decades of just-in-time deliveries and an electronics industry supply chain it can no longer bend to its will.

  • I’m 73 and work part time, can I make a deductible IRA contribution?

    Looking at my taxes for 2020, I think I can save a few bucks by putting money in an IRA. Working seniors, regardless of their age, have always been able to contribute to a Roth IRA if their income was within certain limits but if over age 70½, they could not contribute to a traditional IRA. The SECURE Act of 2019 eliminated that age restriction so now persons over age 70½ can contribute to a traditional IRA if they have earned income.

  • Bill Gates on sustainable investing: 'There's probably some Teslas out there'

    Bill Gates has a net worth of nearly $124 billion, according to Forbes. One way he's putting some of that money to work is an investment effort to spur the private sector towards green innovation as a means to combat climate change.

  • 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time

    In 2020, Dwayne Johnson topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors thanks in large part to a $23.5 million paycheck from Netflix for the upcoming film “Red Notice.” And while those...