Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on saving money, among other things. The average age of retirement for Americans is 66, according to a Gallup poll, which is up from age 60 in the 1990s. With Americans living an average of 78.7 years, that’s a good 12 or more years of time to enjoy life after work, at a hopefully slower pace.

Of the 47.8 million Americans ages 65 and older, the average income is only $38,515 dollars, according to the U.S. Census, and their average net worth is $170,516. With numbers like that, saving for retirement can be challenging. Here are other shocking statistics about the state of retirement in the U.S.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

Dreamy woman podring while working on journalistic publication sitting with notebook in cafe,thoughtful female student in eyewear doing homework task solving problems and analyzing information.
Dreamy woman podring while working on journalistic publication sitting with notebook in cafe,thoughtful female student in eyewear doing homework task solving problems and analyzing information.

Young People Think They’ll Retire Early…Until They’re Older

According to a Gallup poll study, when 18- to 29-year-olds were interviewed about retirement, younger people expressed optimism that they’ll be able to retire early, closer to their early 60s. However, once they hit 30, that optimism wanes, perhaps due to the realities of making a living catching up with them.

Read: Why It's Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

Retirement May Be Longer Than Expected

Average life expectancy is not a good way to plan for how much money you’ll need in retirement; many Americans live much longer than the average of 78.7 years, going well into their 80s or 90s. According to the Social Security Administration, a healthy 65-year-old woman has a very good chance of living to age 86, and a 65-year-old man has a good chance of reaching age 84. Older adults should save for a retirement that could last 20 years.

See: 10 Signs You're Not Saving Enough for Retirement

Elderly couple sitting at a cafe
Elderly couple sitting at a cafe

More Americans Are Planning For a Longer Retirement

Fortunately, Americans seem to be taking the possibility of a longer life to heart. According to a TD Ameritrade study, 81% of Americans are shifting assets in preparation for living longer than their ancestors did by reducing expenses, buying secured life insurance and maximizing their contributions to retirement plans.

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg

Financial Advisor Talking To Senior Couple.
Financial Advisor Talking To Senior Couple.

Many Americans Are Accessing Retirement Funds Early

On the opposite side of those who are planning ahead for a longer life, there’s a growing trend of Americans who are dipping into their retirement funds early. The TD Ameritrade survey showed that 44% of Americans ages 40 to 79 have taken money out of a retirement plan. While 46% of people 40 to 49 have done so, and 53% for people 70 to 79.

Taking money out of a retirement plan early usually comes with financial penalties, so financial experts advise against this.

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

Contemplating businessman in the restaurant feeling sad.
Contemplating businessman in the restaurant feeling sad.

Not All Americans Have Retirement Plans

According to a TransAmerica Center survey, 77% of American workers are saving for retirement through employer-sponsored retirement plans as well as other options. The median age workers begin saving for retirement is 27. However, that leaves 33% of workers without any real retirement savings plan.

one dollar bill secrets with broken piggy bank
one dollar bill secrets with broken piggy bank

Americans Are Dropping the Ball on Savings

Despite 77% of Americans having retirement plans, many people just don’t have enough saved to actually fund their post-retirement life at the same level as their working years. In fact, for Americans between ages 55 and 64, the median retirement savings was just over $107,000, according to a 2017 report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The GAO notes that this amount, which may sound significant, would only translate into a $310 monthly payment, and only if it was invested in an inflation-protected annuity.

Social Security Benefits form with pen, glasses, and calculator
Social Security Benefits form with pen, glasses, and calculator

You Can’t Count On Social Security

If you’re counting on Social Security to fund your post-retirement life, be aware that Social Security is only guaranteed to be funded through 2035, according to Business Insider, after which time it may only be three-quarters funded. That means that people already taking money from it may see a drop in payments, and new retirees may have trouble getting any money at all. Part of the reason for this is an increase in older adults. By 2035, the number of Americans 65 and older will increase from about 56 million today to more than 78 million. Thus, more people will be pulling money from the total fund, but fewer people will be paying into it.

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

middle age man feeling stressed in office.
middle age man feeling stressed in office.

You Could Be Forced Into Retirement Before You're Ready

While it's nice to have a plan for retirement, sometimes life has other plans. The most common reasons for retirement are health and job shifts, according to the TD Ameritrade survey. Fifty percent of people retired before they would have liked for reasons including layoffs, caregiving responsibilities, an unexpected change in their financial situation and health issues.

You Need More Money Than You Think To Retire

In order to keep living at or near your lifestyle while working, experts suggest that you need between $500,000 and $1 million saved in order to finance your retirement years. A hefty chunk of change that requires years to save up.

nursing-assistant
nursing-assistant

Assisted Living Is Costly

There is a 70% chance that an American age 65 or older will need long-term care at some point, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If that involves an assisted living facility, those costs can be incredibly high, and Medicare will not cover them. The median cost per month for an assisted living facility is $4,051 and it’s more than double that for a nursing home. That doesn’t include other healthcare costs. This is why many older adults opt for long-term care insurance in their 60s.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Recommended Stories

  • Over 60? Stop Doing These Things Immediately, Say Experts

    Aging gracefully isn't about trying to look like a 20-something — it's about living your best life and having the physical and mental health to enjoy it. Like a bottle of wine, you can get better with age with the right care. Ideally, you'll have already been practicing healthy habits throughout your life. But even if you haven't, it's never too late to start taking proactive steps to maintain and even improve your health. The good news is, it's never too late to adopt new habits and improve your lifestyle. That's according to Dr. Martin Miner, Regional Medical Director of Vault Health— the first men's telehealth company to provide performance-based treatments for physical, mental, and sexual health—who's also an expert authority on aging successfully. Read on for his essential 7 takeaways—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately. 1 Realize That Your Body is Communicating With You Becoming acutely aware of your own physical and emotional feelings is something many men neglect to do, and it has a negative impact on their health as they age. Take command of your feelings and life, and learn to take actions that steer the ship the way you want to go. 2 Go to the Doctor When You're Not Sick Seeing a doctor regularly can help the doctor find problems early or even before they start. 3 Rethink Your Typical Daily Diet The days of gorging without gaining weight are over. And as your metabolism slows, eating fewer calories can boost health. But you should also make sure to get adequate nutrients, vitamins, and fluids.RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers. 4 Exercise Consistently (Instead of Intermittently) Regular exercise significantly lowers your risk of diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, and helps you retain your mobility longer. Exercise also lowers stress and improves sleep, skin and bone health, and mood. 5 Take Stress Reduction Seriously The effects of stress on your body are vast, ranging from premature aging and wrinkles to a higher risk of heart disease. Being happy and keeping your stress down goes a long way in helping you live and age well. In addition, testosterone levels are reduced in response to stress according to studies. RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts 6 Start Investing in Your Relationships This is more crucial than ever coming off the heels of this pandemic when many people have slipped into isolation. Studies show that meaningful relationships and a strong social network improve mental and physical well-being and longevity. If you don't currently have an active social life, look for opportunities to reconnect with old friends or make new ones. Seek out like-minded others at work, church groups, volunteer activities, gyms, alumni groups, or any other group that corresponds to an interest of yours, and to get through life at your healthiest, don't miss: This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say.

  • Why Investing in S&P 500 Index Funds Is a Solid Bet for Your Retirement

    Not sure how to invest efficiently for the future? Here's one easy, hands-off option worth looking at.

  • Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres

    Only three weeks into May, this one was a classic worthy of October. Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most dominant displays of starting pitching in major league history. White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no runs or walks, according to Stats.

  • When was the last time you saw Paris? EU ambassadors will ease travel restrictions, but Americans still face hurdles

    The EU will give more details on the relaxation of existing measures next week, but every country will have its own timetable.

  • MLB roundup: Braves pound Pirates 20-1

    Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza hit grand slams and Austin Riley went deep twice as the Atlanta Braves powered to a 20-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Acuna sliced a second-inning, full-count pitch from Tyler Anderson toward right field for his National League-leading 14th home run. Riley hit solo homers in the fifth and seventh innings, giving him seven long balls this season, and added a double and a sacrifice fly to finish 3-for-4.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    With a deal to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK), telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) has completed a costly round trip into and out of the media business. AT&T bought satellite TV provider DIRECTV in a $49 billion deal back in 2014, following that up a few years later with an $85 billion deal for Time Warner. The Time Warner acquisition brought some valuable assets to AT&T, notably HBO, but combining the two companies never made all that much sense.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • Kelley Flanagan told Peter Weber to 'get the hell out' of her life as split 'ended really badly'

    Kelley Flanagan says she "essentially went off" on Peter Weber and the former "Bachelor" couple split on "on very bad terms."

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • 21 die in Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon in China, including legend Liang Jing

    At least 21 ultramarathon athletes died after brutal weather swept across a mountainous area of northwest China during a race, state media reported.

  • Russia and China expected to 'behave responsibly and not respond recklessly to aircraft carrier, First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail on maiden deployment

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • THEN AND NOW: Guest stars who became famous after appearing on 'Friends'

    The show had a pretty good knack for finding unknown (at the time) talent, like Cole Sprouse and Ellen Pompeo.

  • A couple just moved into a 3D-printed concrete home for about $1,400 a month- see what it's like to live in

    Concrete 3D-printed homes could help alleviate the housing crisis and shortage, according to the home's makers.

  • GOP Sen. Rand Paul says he refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, claims he already has 'natural immunity'

    Sen. Paul, a trained physician, has repeatedly clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's said data shows vaccines increase any natural protection against new COVID-19 variants.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.