Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Jordan Rosenfeld
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving money, among other things. The average age of retirement for Americans is 66, according to a Gallup poll, which is up from age 60 in the 1990s. With Americans living an average of 78.7 years, that's a good 12 or more years of time to enjoy life after work, at a hopefully slower pace.

Read: Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren't Enough To Pay Higher Costs for Seniors
Find Out: The Average Retirement Age in Every State

Of the 47.8 million Americans ages 65 and older, the average income is only $38,515 dollars, according to the U.S. Census, and their average net worth is $170,516. With numbers like that, saving for retirement can be challenging. Here are other shocking statistics about the state of retirement in the U.S.

GaudiLab / Getty Images/iStockphoto
GaudiLab / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Young People Think They'll Retire Early...Until They're Older

According to a Gallup poll study, when 18- to 29-year-olds were interviewed about retirement, younger people expressed optimism that they'll be able to retire early, closer to their early 60s. However, once they hit 30, that optimism wanes, perhaps due to the realities of making a living catching up with them.

RgStudio / Getty Images
RgStudio / Getty Images

Retirement May Be Longer Than Expected

Average life expectancy is not a good way to plan for how much money you'll need in retirement; many Americans live much longer than the average of 78.7 years, going well into their 80s or 90s. According to the Social Security Administration, a healthy 65-year-old woman has a very good chance of living to age 86, and a 65-year-old man has a good chance of reaching age 84. Older adults should save for a retirement that could last 20 years.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

More Americans Are Planning For a Longer Retirement

Fortunately, Americans seem to be taking the possibility of a longer life to heart. According to a TD Ameritrade study, 81% of Americans are shifting assets in preparation for living longer than their ancestors did by reducing expenses, buying secured life insurance and maximizing their contributions to retirement plans.

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

Many Americans Are Accessing Retirement Funds Early

On the opposite side of those who are planning ahead for a longer life, there's a growing trend of Americans who are dipping into their retirement funds early. The TD Ameritrade survey showed that 44% of Americans ages 40 to 79 have taken money out of a retirement plan. While 46% of people 40 to 49 have done so, and 53% for people 70 to 79.

Taking money out of a retirement plan early usually comes with financial penalties, so financial experts advise against this.

ljubaphoto / Getty Images
ljubaphoto / Getty Images

Not All Americans Have Retirement Plans

According to a TransAmerica Center survey, 77% of American workers are saving for retirement through employer-sponsored retirement plans as well as other options. The median age workers begin saving for retirement is 27. However, that leaves 33% of workers without any real retirement savings plan.

stevanovicigor / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stevanovicigor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans Are Dropping the Ball on Savings

Despite 77% of Americans having retirement plans, many people just don't have enough saved to actually fund their post-retirement life at the same level as their working years. In fact, for Americans between ages 55 and 64, the median retirement savings was just over $107,000, according to a 2017 report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The GAO notes that this amount, which may sound significant, would only translate into a $310 monthly payment, and only if it was invested in an inflation-protected annuity.

Bill Oxford / iStock.com
Bill Oxford / iStock.com

You Can't Count On Social Security

If you're counting on Social Security to fund your post-retirement life, be aware that Social Security is only guaranteed to be funded through 2035, according to Business Insider, after which time it may only be three-quarters funded. That means that people already taking money from it may see a drop in payments, and new retirees may have trouble getting any money at all. Part of the reason for this is an increase in older adults. By 2035, the number of Americans 65 and older will increase from about 56 million today to more than 78 million. Thus, more people will be pulling money from the total fund, but fewer people will be paying into it.

FG Trade / Getty Images
FG Trade / Getty Images

You Could Be Forced Into Retirement Before You're Ready

While it's nice to have a plan for retirement, sometimes life has other plans. The most common reasons for retirement are health and job shifts, according to the TD Ameritrade survey. Fifty percent of people retired before they would have liked for reasons including layoffs, caregiving responsibilities, an unexpected change in their financial situation and health issues.

Motortion Films / Shutterstock.com
Motortion Films / Shutterstock.com

You Need More Money Than You Think To Retire

In order to keep living at or near your lifestyle while working, experts suggest that you need between $500,000 and $1 million saved in order to finance your retirement years. A hefty chunk of change that requires years to save up.

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

Assisted Living Is Costly

There is a 70% chance that an American age 65 or older will need long-term care at some point, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If that involves an assisted living facility, those costs can be incredibly high, and Medicare will not cover them. The median cost per month for an assisted living facility is $4,051 and it's more than double that for a nursing home. That doesn't include other healthcare costs. This is why many older adults opt for long-term care insurance in their 60s.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

    The maximum possible Social Security benefit in 2022 is $4,194 per month, or $50,328 for the year. With that in mind, here's a rundown of the three criteria that a person must meet in order to receive the maximum Social Security retirement benefit possible, how much the average American really gets, and how you can use this knowledge to maximize your own Social Security benefits. Unlike many pension plans, which calculate your benefit based on your last few years of work, Social Security takes your 35 highest-paid inflation-adjusted years into account and averages them together.

  • CDC Warns About Severe Hepatitis Cases in Children

    About a dozen young children have been affected by severe hepatitis in Alabama and North Carolina. Experts are working to figure out the cause of the unusual liver inflammation.

  • DeSantis unchained: Disney fight shows a powerful governor, emboldened and vengeful

    DeSantis arguably has amassed more political clout within the GOP than any of his predecessors in the Florida governor’s mansion.

  • WHO says at least one child has died after increase of acute hepatitis cases in children

    The WHO issued the figures as health authorities around the world investigate a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children. The WHO said that as of April 21 acute cases of hepatitis of unknown origin had been reported in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania and Belgium.

  • Arizona Coyotes show fight in 3-goal comeback in overtime loss to St. Louis Blues

    The Arizona Coyotes injected life into a lackluster game with a lively end to its Saturday night against the playoff-bound St. Louis Blues and jeopardized its draft lottery chances in the process.

  • Retiring Early Could Slash Your Social Security Benefits. Here's Why.

    Early retirement is a goal many people strive for -- even though it can come with many challenges. The monthly Social Security benefit you're entitled to in retirement will hinge on your earnings during your 35 highest-paid years in the labor force. Now remember, Social Security is designed to pay you a monthly benefit for life.

  • Kansas Jayhawks junior guard Christian Braun declares for NBA Draft, keeps return open

    KU coach Bill Self says Blue Valley Northwest graduate Christian Braun “wants to keep his options open to return to school” as he declares for the NBA Draft.

  • French afternoon election turnout down 2 percentage points from 2017

    Turnout figures for the second round of France's presidential election on Sunday showed a 63.23% participation rate by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the interior ministry said, below the 65.30% recorded at the same time in the 2017 election. The figures confirmed a trend forecast by pollsters who said this year's final vote between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would see the highest abstention level in over 50 years. France's main polling institutes Ipsos and Ifop on Sunday said they saw the likely abstention rate at the end of the day at 28%.

  • 3 Surprising Ways Your Income Affects Your Social Security Checks

    Here are three ways that your income alters your Social Security checks. For those who work fewer than 35 years, the Social Security Administration looks at their average monthly income over all the years they've worked. Over time, these later, higher-earning years begin to replace their early, lower-earning years in their benefit calculation, and this leads to permanently larger checks.

  • Alec Baldwin Says State Report ‘Exonerates’ Him In Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

    Alec Baldwin believes a new report from New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OSHB) “exonerates” him in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “We are grateful to the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for investigating this matter,” Baldwin’s attorney said in a statement shared by the actor on Instagram. “We appreciate that the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds.” It goes on to reference Baldwin’s role

  • Bills GM Beane refuses to be cornered on drafting cornerback

    If the prevailing belief has the Buffalo Bills leaning toward selecting a cornerback with their opening pick of the NFL draft, Brandon Beane refuses to get boxed into a corner. The Bills general manager danced around the line of questioning regarding the position by insisting he has many other depth needs to fill when Buffalo is scheduled to make the 25th selection on Thursday night.

  • Biden talks up his efforts to tame high prices, as analysts see ‘rough’ midterm elections for him unless inflation abates

    President Joe Biden on Friday delivers a speech about his efforts to address inflation, with his remarks coming as analysts predict defeats for his party in November's midterm elections if high prices persist.

  • Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

    Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week:

  • Billie Eilish Surprises girl in red with a Norwegian Grammy at Coachella

    The rising pop star couldn't attend the ceremony, so Eilish presented her with the award at the festival Billie Eilish Surprises girl in red with a Norwegian Grammy at Coachella Carys Anderson

  • What do landlords learn in a background check? More than most renters realize

    Renters are submitting to new forms of background screening that include facial recognition, cryptic computer algorithms and monthly tracking.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway could invest $33 billion in under 18 months thanks to its flurry of stock purchases and deals

    The famed investor's company has snapped up Occidental Petroleum and HP stock in recent weeks, and struck a nearly $12 billion deal to buy Alleghany.

  • How MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Has Become A Global Phenomenon – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

    “People like to see other people, for some weird reason, do crazy stuff on TV.” That’s Kaycee Clark’s explanation for why MTV’s long-running reality competition show The Challenge has remained so popular since launching in 1998. But Clark isn’t just a fan of the show; she’s a winner too, having triumphed in Season 37’s Spies, […]

  • Construction industry in the race against climate change

    Construction and operating buildings contributes to 28% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Since 1970, carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 90%, making it a key factor driving climate change. Jim Reinhart, CEO and president of Ygrene, joined Mola Lenghi and Michelle Miller to talk about the "green" possibilities for home and business owners to protect their properties from stronger storms, wildfires and more frequent blackouts.

  • SNAP Schedule 2022: April Payments

    April is underway, and many families are looking for their fourth SNAP benefit payment of the year. See: Why Doesn't Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps? Find: Does Aldi Accept SNAP EBT...

  • WSJ Opinion: The Most Anti-Charter-School President Ever

    Journal Editorial Report: Biden sics his administration on proven schools for poor kids. Images: AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly