‘My jaw hit the ground;’ Viral courtroom video has local judge grateful for safety protocols

A viral video showing a man attacking a Las Vegas judge during a hearing is sending shock waves through the judicial system around the country.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spent the day talking to people who work security for our local courts and a judge who was shocked by the Nevada attack. We break down the work done to make sure something like that doesn’t happen locally tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> Iowa school shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting, officials say

In the video, a 30-year-old man, upset about being denied bond, leaped over barriers and attacked the judge.

“My jaw hit the ground. I could not even believe that,” Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Montgomery said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has put in a lot of work at the courthouse over the last four years to upgrade security to keep something like that from happening here.