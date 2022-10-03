‘Jaws of Life’ rescue tools stolen from metro Atlanta fire truck

A fire station is missing a tool used to save lives. Someone stole two ‘Jaws of Life’ rescue tools, according to the Forest Park Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The SC 358 Extrication Tool and R 521 E3 Ram are valued at $20,000, according to police.

The tools are used to cut through cars to rescue people who are trapped after crashes.

The rescue tools were taken from Forest Park Fire station #2 along Linda Way on September 29 around 6:00 p.m., according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators released video of a black Dodge Challenger. The video shows a man walk up to a fire truck, open a door on the truck, then take the equipment.

Police want to find the man and a woman who was in the car.

If you know the man or woman call the Forest Park Police Department at 678-708-9072 or Detective Lt. Sidney Jackson at 404 516-5169. You may also anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,500, according to Forest Park Police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: