‘Jaws’ star Richard Dreyfuss rips Hollywood inclusion standards: ‘They make me vomit’
Legendary actor Richard Dreyfuss condemned Hollywood’s new inclusivity standards in strong terms during a recent interview, claiming they make him “vomit.”
Legendary actor Richard Dreyfuss condemned Hollywood’s new inclusivity standards in strong terms during a recent interview, claiming they make him “vomit.”
Richard Dreyfuss is receiving backlash on social media over his comments about the new diversity rules to be eligible for the Best Picture award at the Oscars. “They make me vomit,” Dreyfuss said on PBS’ Firing Line. “This is an art form. It’s also a form of commerce, and it makes money, but it’s an art. […]
Florida State softball faces off against Louisville seeking its first regular conference championship since 2019.
The victims were the shooter's manager and two of his relatives.
"I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office," he told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "And I think I've proven myself to be honorable."
If you’re drinking eight 8-oz. cups of water a day you’re doing well, but you could likely benefit from some adjustments.
'Yellowstone' star and country singer Lainey Wilson performed at Stagecoach Festival in California. See her incredible outfit here.
Hundreds of shops, bars, restaurants and landmarks in central London were decked out with Union flags, while droves of spectators took their spots along the procession route where many had already been camping for days.
The town council approved an ordinance supporting the rights, freedoms and equal treatment of LGBTQ people and establishing a Pride celebration.
It all went down in Lakeland
Having previously agreed to terms, the New Orleans Saints announced their undrafted free agent class of 13 rookie players:
Meg Ryan, who hasn't been photographed out since last November, met up with Michael J. Fox and his wife for a screening of his documentary at Lincoln Center on Thursday.
Sofía Vergara donned a leopard print one-piece swimsuit to show off her sculpted booty on Instagram. The actress loves Pilates.
Larry Birkhead and his teenage daughter posed for a photo together at the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday
Meghan Markle is indeed having a birthday party in Montecito, California, for her and Prince Harry's oldest son Archie on coronation day.
Twitter was flooded with gags about the new monarch, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Katy Perry, a suspected appearance of the Grim Reaper, and more.
Katy Perry arrived at Westminster Abbey in London for King Charles III's coronation alongside Edward Enninful.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is off to an incredible start at the box office.
The royal relatives reunited for the big day.
Interesting guest list!
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' closes out James Gunn's MCU trilogy in style. Here, we answer your biggest question about the ending, including who dies.