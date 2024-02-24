Jax Chamber advocates for Riverfront restaurant during Downtown Jacksonville redevelopment

The JAX Chamber Board of Directors has thrown its support behind a proposed restaurant in the Riverfront Plaza in Downtown Jacksonville, stressing the pivotal role it plays in the area’s revitalization efforts.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The upcoming eatery, nestled within the eight-acre park currently taking shape at the former Jacksonville Landing site along the scenic St. Johns River, aligns with the Chamber’s longstanding vision of activating the waterfront to invigorate downtown Jacksonville.

Mark Bennett, Chair of JAX Chamber, underscored the importance of diversifying amenities to attract residents and visitors alike to the downtown waterfront.

“To fully activate the waterfront, cities must have a variety of things for people to do,” Bennett remarked. “A restaurant with outdoor seating inside a massive riverfront park is an important amenity that should continue to be part of this plan.”

The proposal for Riverfront Plaza, which has been a subject of extensive public discourse and input, has consistently incorporated the idea of a restaurant to complement the green space, pathways, and playgrounds envisioned for the park.

This endorsement echoes the sentiments expressed in a 2018 resolution by the JAX Chamber, outlining six fundamental principles for Downtown development. Among these principles is the expansion and enhancement of waterfront access and amenities along the St. Johns River, McCoys Creek, and Hogans Creek.

The fate of the restaurant proposal now rests with the Downtown Investment Authority Board of Directors, slated to deliberate on the matter during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

About JAX Chamber

The JAX Chamber serves as the premier business membership organization dedicated to fostering quality economic growth in Northeast Florida, with the overarching goal of making the region the ultimate destination to live, work, and play.

Through membership, businesses gain access to invaluable connections and opportunities, catalyzing business expansion and fortifying the regional economy.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.