Jax NOW president: Florida voters must check status of petition for abortion amendment

June 2022: Hundreds came out in downtown Jacksonville to express disappointment in the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 decision overturning the 1973 Roe vs. Wade case and eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

Nearly 80,000 voters in Duval County to date have signed and submitted petitions to place an amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing access to abortion on the 2024 ballot. Unfortunately, nearly 40% of the petitions reviewed by the Supervisor of Elections Office were initially rejected — one of the highest rejection rates in the state.

Prompted by a request and evidence provided by the Jacksonville National Organization for Women, the elections office investigated and identified a handful of staff responsible for this higher-than-expected rejection rate. The office promptly responded by retraining these staff and committed to reviewing more than 11,000 rejected petitions.

This review resulted in the validation of more than 2,200 additional petitions initially rejected and a more accurate review of subsequently filed petitions.

Two factors — inability to match a petition to a voter registered in Duval and issues with the signature on the petition — account for most of the rejections. Both problems can be remedied but require voters to check on the status of their own petition. They must then follow recommendations from the supervisor of elections if it was rejected for these or any other reasons.

The elections office is not required to notify individuals if their petition is not accepted. We are asking residents to call or email the elections office to see if their petition was rejected. Do not send another petition without this information because duplicates will definitely be rejected and delay the processing of other petitions.

Voters can quickly verify a petition’s rejection or acceptance by calling the Duval Supervisor of Elections Office at (904) 255-8683 or by emailing cfackler@coj.net and providing name and date of birth.

The Florida Legislature has made it increasingly difficult to get citizen-initiated amendments like this one on the ballot. Additionally, there are obvious flaws in the petition review process which need to be monitored and addressed.

We appreciate the response of Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland and his staff to the issues we raised and the steps taken to address incorrectly rejected petitions. Act today to protect access to reproductive health care by checking on the status of your petition — and voting in 2024.

Elmore

Kim Elmore, president, Jacksonville National Organization for Women

