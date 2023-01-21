Jax State reports investigation into weekend sexual assaults

Jan. 20—University police are investigating two sexual assaults that occurred over the weekend, according to officials.

The assaults occurred Saturday morning at an "on campus" apartment complex at Jacksonville State University, University Police Chief Michael Barton told The Anniston Star.

"With support from the 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit, UPD investigators have gathered potential evidence that is being forensically processed, conducted personal interviews of involved individuals, and are working in close collaboration with the Calhoun and Cleburne County District Attorney's Office," Barton stated in an email correspondence.

Barton said he could not confirm the identity of the person(s) involved in the attacks until law enforcement brought forth formal charges.

The chief said there was no threat to campus safety as the assaults appeared to be isolated incidents.

"We continue to encourage any individual who believes they have information that is connected to this case to contact University Police by calling 256-782-5050 or through the Cocky Watch's phone app Submit a Tip feature," Barton said.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.