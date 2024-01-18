Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are back for a new 'Vanderpump' spinoff — see the teaser

Come along for a new adventure with familiar faces and new friends.

On Jan. 17, Bravo announced the return of "Vanderpump Rules" alums Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in a new spinoff series called "The Valley."

The first promo was revealed at the Season 11 "Vanderpump Rules" premiere party — and shows viewers the couples who "are taking a shot at adulting."

The show follows a group of close friends as they "trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships," according to the show description.

Aside from Taylor and Cartwright, the couples include Doute and Luke Broderick, Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna.

The series will also include friends Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

Taylor and Cartwright, who have been married since 2019, kick off the sneak peek, while the rest of the cast is introduced.

“Jax, stop messing around and mow the dang yard,” Cartwright says at one point, with Taylor riding a mini toy truck. The pair are parents to son Cruz, whom them welcomed in April 2021. They left "Vanderpump Rules" after eight seasons on the show.

As for Doute, she was fired alongside Stassi Schroder in June 2020 after past racist actions against their former co-star Faith Stowers resurfaced online.

“The Valley” will premiere in Spring 2024.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com