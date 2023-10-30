Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval Get Drinks Thrown at Them in This Vintage Moment

During WWHL’s Most Outrageous Vanderpump Rules Moments, Andy Cohen looks back at the crew stopping by the Clubhouse and rising to the occasion for crazy games. In one vintage moment, Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder threw various types of booze in the faces of Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval. The boys had to correctly guess the beverages with Tom correctly guessing his alcohol was Goldschlager and Jax getting his apple flavored drink right.

