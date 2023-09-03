Jay Amador featured on unsolved homicide playing card

TechCrunch

The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. For a lot more dough, Tesla owners can buy FSD, which includes all the "enhanced autopilot" features as well as the ability to detect and (ideally) stop at traffic lights and stop signs. While CEO Elon Musk has pledged that FSD will eventually offer full autonomous driving capabilities, Tesla vehicles are not self-driving, nor are they autonomous.