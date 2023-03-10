Jay Bilas on the future of Duke basketball without Coach K at the helm
The former Blue Devil believes Duke can still be a threat in the NCAA with John Scheyer.
College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas stresses the importance of institutions allowing college athletes to be compensated while giving them a place to pursue their dreams.
Duke beat Miami in January at Durham, but suffered a humiliating, infuriating, 81-59 loss at Miami last month. The Blue Devils said they’re looking forward to the rubber match.
Duke's freshman star forward Kyle Filipowski suffered an injury to his left ankle Thursday.
Armando Bacot had a brutally honest quote about the UNC Basketball program's season.
ESPN's College Basketball Analyst, Jay Bilas, breaks down why we aren't seeing the dominant 'blue blood programs' at the top this year.
South Carolina women's basketball begins its mission to repeat as NCAA champion next week. Here are the biggest questions before March Madness.
Three takeaways from OU's 57-49 loss to OSU in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.
Dunk of the Night: David Duke Jr. - March 9, 2023
J.R. Smith pointed out how playing with LeBron James is an incredible stroke of good fortune and a huge burden at the same time.
The college conference expansion talk just won't stop. Neither will the chatter surrounding the potential exodus of some Pac-12 teams for the Big 12.
In a postgame availability, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl said it was 'ridiculous' to question his team's effort against Arkansas on Thursday.
The UNC basketball program moved up one spot in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology after beating Boston College.
