Jay, Chesterville men charged for cutting trees, utility pole in Chesterville

Nov. 15—CHESTERVILLE — A Jay man and a local man are accused of using a chainsaw to cut down a utility pole owned by Central Maine Power Co. on Mace Road and two trees on Dutch Gap Road in late October.

Deputy Austin Couture and Sgt. Jacob Richards arrested Corey Towers, 32, of Jay on Thursday at his residence on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy and violation of conditions of release, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Tyler Meisner, 18, of Chesterville was issued a summons on a charge of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, Nichols said.

Couture received a report that a utility pole on Mace Road was hanging by one wire, and trees were intentionally cut down on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville on Oct. 30. They were cut down within hours of each other during the overnight hours between late Oct. 29 and early Oct. 30. Neither Towers nor Meisner own the properties where the trees and utility pole were cut.

Chesterville Fire Department removed the downed trees, which interfered with traffic on the road. There was thousands of dollars in damage done to the CMP pole, Nichols said.

Couture provided the information he received during his investigation to Lt. David St. Laurent, who followed up with additional interviews of potential suspects.

Towers was released on $200 bail Thursday.

A conviction on the aggravated charge carries a penalty up to five years in prison. The other charges range from six months to 364 days in jail.