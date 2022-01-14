Jay County commissioner formally charged with DWI

PORTLAND, Ind. — Jay County Commissioner Brian McGalliard was formally charged this week with driving while intoxicated.

The count against McGalliard, a 52-year-old Dunkirk resident, is a Class C misdemeanor carrying up to 60 days in jail. It was filed in Jay Superior Court.

Jeremy Brown, Adams County prosecutor, has been appointed special prosecutor in the case, which will also be presided over by an out-of-county judge as a result of McGalliard's connections to local government.

The county commissioner was arrested on the late afternoon of Dec. 31 — near Ind. 67 and Jay County Road 75-S — after another motorist told a Portland police officer McGalliard's vehicle had been "all over the road" while traveling on the state highway.

The officer approached the vehicle, by then in a driveway with its engine "running and in reverse," and said McGalliard had "red, watery and bloodshot eyes" with slurred speech, and smelled of "an alcoholic beverage."

EARLIER COVERAGE:

►Report provides details of events leading to Jay commissioner's arrest

McGalliard refused to submit to field sobriety or chemical tests. A court order was issued for a blood sample to be taken at IU Health Jay Hospital.

An affidavit indicated a dash camera on a Jay County sheriff's deputy's car had captured video images of McGalliard driving on Ind. 67, pulling into the driveway and then returning to his vehicle, where he encountered the Portland police officer.

In other court news:

Hearing rescheduled: A hearing set for this week — at which the former director of the Muncie Animal Shelter was to be sentenced for a sex crime — has been rescheduled.

Philip H. Peckinpaugh, 36, pleaded guilty in November to sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees this week agreed to postpone a hearing set for Wednesday. Peckinpaugh is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.

Story continues

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Judge, prosecutor to be appointed to Jay commissioner's DWI case