Jay County jail officer faces felony charge over allegations of sex with prisoner

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Dunkirk man who was employed as a correctional officer at the Jay County jail faces a felony charge over allegations he engaged in sex acts with a prisoner.

John Richard Norris, 32, was charged Wednesday in Jay Circuit Court with sexual misconduct, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

The charging document filed by Jay County Prosecutor Wes Schemenaur's office said Norris was a "jailer" who took part in "sexual conduct" with a person who was "subject to lawful detention."

According to an affidavit, another inmate first made allegations about the female prisoner's interactions with Norris in the jail.

When later questioned about those claims by an investigator with the Jay County Sheriff's Department, the prisoner reportedly acknowledged that after she and Norris had taken part in "flirting with each other in a sexual manner," he exposed himself to her on Dec. 15 and a sex act followed.

Investigators reported surveillance video appeared to support the claims made by the inmates, and that exchanges between Norris and the prisoner he is accused of improper conduct with, using an inhouse communication system, were "of a very sexual nature."

When interviewed, Norris reportedly said one of his visits to the inmate's cell came when she choked on a potato chip and he performed the Heimlich maneuver.

He at first denied the allegations against him, an affidavit reported, but eventually acknowledged having a "wrongful relationship" with the prisoner, kissing her and exposing himself to her. However, he denied participating in an alleged sex act.

Norris reportedly asked the investigator whether he would be able to avoid criminal prosecution "if I place all of the cards on the table." The deputy said no such deal was being offered.

Norris posted bond at the Jay County jail on Feb. 5, according to court documents. An initial hearing in his case is set for March 12.

In other crime news:

Dealing case: A Portland woman has been accused of dealing both meth and heroin.

Mindy Jean Weaver, 33, was charged in recent days in Jay Circuit Court with dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

The meth-dealing charge is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, when a probation officer and Jay County sheriff's deputies went to Weaver's home on Feb. 14, they found plastic bags containing meth and heroin, both in Weaver's pockets and in her bedroom. The total amount of meth recovered was 12.5 grams.

A witness reported the Portland woman had been traveling to Dayton, Ohio, and Muncie to purchase drugs.

At the time of her most recent arrest, Weaver was on probation for a 2022 conviction for possession of meth.

