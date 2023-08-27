Jay County man fatally injured when car strikes horse-drawn buggy

PORTLAND, Ind. — A rural Portland man was fatally injured Thursday when his horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car on Ind. 18.

According to Jay County sheriff's deputies, Harley Jacob Schwartz, 22, was thrown from the buggy when it was struck in the rear by a westbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by Debra Houser, 74, of Peru.

Schwartz, who suffered a head injury, was flown by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he died.

Houser was not injured. She was taken to IU Health Jay Hospital for a blood draw, standard procedure after an accident involving serious injury or death.

The crash took place near Jay County Road 500-E, northwest of Bryant.

