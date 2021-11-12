Jay County man sentenced to 14 years for molesting 3-year-old girl

Brandon Walker

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Jay County man was sentenced to 14 years in prison this week after he admitted to sexually abusing a three-year-old girl.

Brandon G. Walker, 23, of rural Portland, had pleaded guilty to child molesting after prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge against him from a Level 1 felony, carrying up to 40 years in prison, to a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison issued the 14-year sentence on Wednesday.

The investigation leading to Walker's conviction was conducted by police in Pennville, where Walker then lived.

Walker at first denied the child's allegations, and asked to undergo a voice stress test. However, that exam resulted in "many inconsistencies in the answers," an officer wrote.

During an interview in December, the Jay County man eventually admitted sexually abusing the child.

Walker was already a convicted sex offender. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery in a Jay County case that at first saw him charged with rape.

Walker on Friday had been transferred to a state Department of Correction "administrative inbound" unit.

He has a projected release date in May 2032, according to a DOC website.

Teen charged: A Montpelier teenager has been charged with child molesting.

The count against 17-year-old Braxton Southerland — a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison — was filed Monday in Blackford Circuit Court.

Court documents did not elaborate on the allegations against Southerland, but do indicate his alleged victim was under the age of 14.

