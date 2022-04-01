Jay County Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Dunkirk man by city police justified

Indiana State Police investigated the fatal shooting, and presented their findings to Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur, who released a report this week.

PORTLAND, Ind. — The fatal shooting of a Dunkirk man by city police officers was justified, Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur said this week.

Kevin P. Zimmerman, 36, died March 3 after being shot by two Dunkirk officers in a home, near Zimmerman's own, along the 200 block of Mount Auburn Street.

A family member told The Star Press that Zimmerman had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The week of his death, the relative said, the Dunkirk man was having difficulties with paranoia, believing that he was in danger of being attacked.

Indiana State Police investigated the fatal shooting, and presented their findings to Schemenaur, who this week released a report.

Case according to the prosecutor

• Portland Police Chief Dane Mumbower and officer Erica Post were sent to the Mount Auburn Street address after receiving a report Zimmerman was there and believed "someone was trying to harm him."

• Dispatchers also said Zimmerman was armed with two knives. A family member reported Zimmerman might be "suffering from some sort of mental health issue."

• Knocking on the home's front door drew no response. The officers decided to enter the house, considering the report of knives and concern about "the safety of the other occupants of the home."

• After "breaching" the door, Mumpower, armed with a Taser, and Post, "with her duty weapon drawn," entered the house. They identified themselves as police officers and ordered Zimmerman "to come out and show his hands."

• After Mumbower made eye contact with Zimmerman, who was "crouching down" in the kitchen, the Dunkirk man — with his arms raised and an eight-inch butcher knife in one hand — charged at the chief and tackled him.

• Mumbower deployed his Taser with "no effect." Zimmerman wrapped his arms around the chief and began striking him in the back. Mumbower believed he was being stabbed.

Zimmerman then attacked officer Post, "knocking her to the floor, and began slashing her back."

• At that point, both Mumbower and Post fired gunshots at Zimmerman, "in fear that their lives were in danger."

• Zimmerman was shot four times. Post and other officers who arrived at the scene tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mumbower "suffered a deep knife wound to his hand" that required medical treatment. Post had minor puncture wounds and small cuts.

Schemenaur said the officers were "justified in using deadly force."

That finding "does not diminish the tragedy of the loss of human life," the prosecutor said.

"My sincere condolences go out to Kevin Zimmerman's family and friends for that loss," he concluded.

