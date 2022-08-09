Jay County prosecutor to seek life sentence for mother charged in child's death

PORTLAND, Ind. — Prosecutors will ask that a Portland mother be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if she is convicted of killing her 5-year-old son.

Chelsea Lanett Crossland, 27, is charged in Jay Circuit Court with both murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in the March 24 death of her son, Christian.

Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur's office on Monday filed the documents necessary to pursue a life sentence.

The Portland woman's trial had been set to begin Sept. 26, but Judge Brian Hutchison last week granted an continuance and rescheduled the trial for Feb. 27.

Authorities said Crossland beat, spanked and choked her son and at times did not allow the boy to eat "for days at a time."

The child died as a result of "complications from blunt force trauma to (his head and mouth)." according to an autopsy report.

Defense attorney Jacob Dunnuck of Muncie has filed a motion to pursue a defense of "mental disease or defect." That prompted Hutchison to appoint a psychiatrist and psychologist to examine Crossland.

Dunnuck in April also filed a motion to move the trial to another county, suggesting his client was the target of both "public hostility" and "public outrage."

Schemenaur's office objected to the requested change of venue.

In Indiana, a murder conviction usually carries a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. The neglect charge against Crossland is a Level 1 felony with a maximum 40-year sentence.

The Portland woman also faces a count of child molesting, another Level 1 felony, over allegations she sexually abused a juvenile other than her son.

