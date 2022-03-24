Jay couple charged with terrorizing in New Sharon

Mar. 24—NEW SHARON — A Jay couple was charged Thursday after Franklin County deputies responded to a report of two people smashing a car on Starks Road with large garden shears.

Both suspects left the scene in separate vehicles, Lt. David Rackliffe said.

Deputies blocked a vehicle driven by Ashley Jones, 37. A vehicle driven by Terrence Allison, 41, pulled out and swerved around them, Rackliffe said. Sgt. Jacob Richards pursued it onto Farmington Falls Road where it turned into a driveway and allegedly tried to ram Richards' cruiser.

Allison was arrested on charges of terrorizing, criminal mischief and driving to endanger, Rackliffe said. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He remained at the jail as of 3 p.m. Thursday and was being held in lieu of $250 bail, a corrections officer said.

Jones was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing, he said.

Richards was assisted by Rackliffe and Deputies Stephen Cusson and Andrew Morgan.

A conviction for terrorizing is punishable by up to 364 days in jail. Conviction for each of the other charges is punishable by up to six months in jail.