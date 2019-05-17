Jay Inslee Calls For Accepting ‘Historic Levels’ Of Refugees Amid Climate Crisis

Jay Inslee vowed Friday to resettle record numbers of refugees in the United States if elected president, casting a stark contrast between himself and President Donald Trump at a moment when extreme weather and unprecedented climatic changes are displacing millions around the world.

The Washington governor, who is running for the White House on a promise to enact sweeping economic reforms in the face of a climate crisis, called the record-low cap of 45,000 refugee applicants that the Trump administration set last year “damaging and unacceptable.”

“At an absolute minimum, we have to be at historic levels,” Inslee, 68, told HuffPost in a wide-ranging interview in New York. “We know the climate crisis is today driving mass migration.”

The United States resettled just 22,491 refugees in 2018, a figure that ticked up only to 24,369 this year. That’s despite the United Nations recording more than 65 million people displaced worldwide. Depending on how you count, the global figure represents the highest number of refugees ever.

Catastrophic weather disasters have displaced an average of 24 million people per year since 2008, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, the Swiss-based international organization. By 2050, that number could surge to anywhere from 140 million to 300 million to 1 billion. In 2018, the World Bank estimated the climate change impacts on three regions ― Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Latin America ― could compel 143 million people to flee by the middle of the century.

In a photo from May 2017, a boy sits on an abandoned boat on what is left of Guatemala's Lake Atescatempa, which dried up due to drought and high temperatures. (Photo: MARVIN RECINOS via Getty Images) More

Historic droughts and repeated crop failures drove many of the thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to the United States’ border with Mexico last year.

“We know that a significant portion of the people on our southern border are climate refugees today,” Inslee said. “We know in the Guatemalan highlands, they lost their growing season, where subsistence farmers have lost their ability to subsist.”

The remarks are likely to draw fire from Republicans. Websites like the Washington Free-Beacon and The Daily Caller, owned by white nationalist-adored Fox News host Tucker Carlson, mocked Inslee last month for drawing the lines between climate change and Central American migration during a segment on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

In 2015, Inslee became the first governor to publicly welcome Syrian refugees, saying in an NPR interview that it was an opportunity to “to really dig deep and see what kind of character our nation and my state has.”

While the steady influx of migrants in Europe has propelled a rise of far-right, xenophobic parties there, Inslee told HuffPost that the United States’ vast size and diversity, and its long history of immigration, make it an ideal place to resettle greater numbers of refugees.