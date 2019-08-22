Jay Inslee wins kudos for championing climate policy as he bows out of presidential race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks with Marsha Maus, a resident of Agoura Hills, Calif., during a visit to the site of the Woolsey Fire, which Inslee said “was made worse by climate change.” (Jay Inslee Photo via Twitter)

Jay Inslee may be out of the presidential race, but he’s not out of the minds of climate policy campaigners.

The two-term Washington state governor won high praise from his Democratic rivals as well as experts on global climate change after he acknowledged on Wednesday night that he would not be “carrying the ball” in the presidential campaign, largely due to his failure to attract sufficient support in political polls.

Although he announced Thursday that he’ll be running for a third term as governor, he has also vowed to keep the spotlight on his signature issue: the urgent need to respond to the climate challenge.

“I will continue to lead, to demand bold action, and to do everything in my power to ensure the fight to defeat climate change stays at the top of the national agenda,” he wrote on Twitter.

One of the nation’s most prominent and outspoken climate researchers, Penn State University’s Michael E. Mann, cast his vote for Inslee to continue taking a national role in climate policy.

“Please don’t stop campaigning on climate, my friend,” Mann tweeted. “We need you!”

Mann also backed the idea of having Inslee serve as interior secretary or administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in a future Democratic administration. How about climate change czar? “Don’t see why not,” Mann wrote.

Other climate policy experts were similarly effusive.

“I have tremendous respect for what Jay Inslee did with his campaign,” University of Oregon law professor Greg Dotson, who specializes on climate law and policy, told GeekWire in an email. “I think his focus on climate change will be historically significant.”

Before Inslee put climate change front and center, it “existed as a somewhat siloed issue,” Dotson said.

“He really made the case that we’ve reached a point where climate change touches, shapes and bleeds into almost every issue,” he said. “Due to its defining characteristic as a global issue it must be central in our foreign policy. Given that infrastructure we build today could last for decades, it must be incorporated into those decisions as well.”

Hours before Inslee left the race, his campaign released a position paper on helping rural communities cope with climate change – targeting a part of the electorate that played a big role in putting Donald Trump in the White House in 2016.

Aseem Prakash, founding director of the University of Washington’s Center for Environmental Politics, said Democrats will have to devote even more attention to the implications of climate policy on Trump’s traditional supporters if they hope to keep the Inslee campaign legacy alive.

One of Inslee’s problems on the campaign trail was that he didn’t have a “unique selling proposition” for his climate policy initiatives, Prakash told GeekWire. Inslee’s clarion call on climate was “pioneering” – but easily co-opted by other candidates, he said.

“So, in some sense, Jay Inslee is a victim of his own success,” Prakash said. Other issues, ranging from immigration to Medicare for All, have become more significant differentiators in the early stages of the Democratic presidential campaign.

There’s no question that climate change is becoming a bigger blip on the radar screen, not only because of Inslee’s campaign, but also due to developments such as this summer’s widespread fires in the Brazilian Amazon.

Speaking of Amazon, the Seattle-based retailer is working on a set of corporate initiatives to lower its carbon footprint. Other tech giants such as Microsoft and Google are even farther down the road when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.