Jay intruder at RSU 73 schools released on $500 bail on same day he was arrested

Nov. 15—JAY — A local man accused of entering two Spruce Mountain schools and attempting to enter a third on Nov. 9 was released the same day from the Franklin County jail in Farmington on a $500 bail.

Jay police arrested Yeshua-Selaa H. Belanger, 41, of North Jay on misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct and trespass.

Belanger allegedly told public school officials that he was a police officer, Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV said Wednesday.

He caught a door as it was closing at the Spruce Mountain Middle School when someone was leaving and entered the building at 23 Community Drive. He was questioned by office staff. He left and then attempted to get into the Spruce Mountain Elementary School at 12 Tiger Drive, which is adjacent to Community Drive off Main Street.

He did not get into the elementary school, Caton said. Belanger allegedly went to a side or back door of the Spruce Mountain High School at 33 Community Drive and coaxed a student to open the door for him, Caton said.

Jay police and school officials were able to remove him from the school.

Belanger is scheduled to appear Jan. 2 for an arraignment on the charges.

New safety protocols have been put in place at the schools. The three schools are near each other on interconnecting roads.

His release conditions include not to return to any Regional School Unit 73 property and not to have any contact, director or indirect, with school staff or faculty, according to a bail bond document. He is also prohibited from using or possessing any dangerous weapons and firearms.

A conviction on a trespass charge carries a maximum 364 days in prison and up to a $2,000 fine. A conviction on each of the other misdemeanors is punishable by a maximum six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Key witness says explicit photo shoot led to 2019 murder of Richmond man

Chesterville man accused of sexually assaulting young girl over 10 months