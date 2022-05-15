Jay Jeannotte fights against Cancer in "Haymakers for Hope" fundraiser event
Jay Jeannotte, a former Narragansett HS athlete, has raised over $60K for cancer research. He's fighting in "Haymakers for Hope" fundraiser.
From dip-netting and archaeology to photography and augmented reality, Camp Lookout has something for everyone.
The majority of people in the U.S. who are testing positive for the virus right now likely aren’t being included in official case counts.
MAZURENKO ALIONA - SATURDAY, 14 MAY 2022, 16: 54 The Russian invaders continue to drop aerial bombs on the defenders of Mariupol and use heavy artillery, tanks and a large amount of infantry to storm the Azovstal steelworks.
South Africa is experiencing a surge of new COVID-19 cases driven by two omicron sub-variants, according to health experts.
Jennifer Grey was once engaged to both Johnny Depp and Matthew Broderick in the same month in 1988, a year after Dirty Dancing was released.
Seventeen Republican state attorneys general on Friday announced a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for allowing California to set its own vehicle emissions standards. The lawsuit alleges EPA Administrator Michael Regan violated the Constitution’s doctrine of equal sovereignty by allowing California an exemption from the Clean Air Act, which the Golden State used…
‘Most outlets aren’t writing about what happened on 81st and Figueroa,’ says Nasser Baker, whose A Million Hits accounts have become a staple in the news diet of many Angelenos Nasser “Nash” Baker in Los Angeles. Photograph: Abené Clayton/The Guardian This story was published in partnership with The Guardian and The Trace, a non-profit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletter here. There’s no such thing as an average day for Nasser “Nash” Baker, but they do tend to s
Grey told Drew Barrymore that sometimes chemistry "doesn't make sense in life, but it makes sense between the sheets."
OLENA ROSHCHINA - Saturday, 14 May 2022, 17:14 Mykhailo Podolyak, the Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine believes that NATO will come close to the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, with Fainland's accession to the Alliance amid Russia's aggressive actions.
"It will be necessary to respond ... by taking adequate precautionary measures that would ensure the viability of deterrence," Interfax agency quoted Grushko as saying. Moscow has no hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden and does not see "real" reasons for those two countries to be joining the NATO alliance, Grushko added.
Two South Florida men diagnosed several years ago with pancreatic cancer — one of the deadliest forms of the disease — are leading normal, active lives today.
What are the early signs of kidney cancer? Katie Coleman was diagnosed with a rare type of renal cell carcinoma at 29. Doctors first told her she had anxiety.
This new subvariant is becoming the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., but experts say its earliest symptoms are being mistaken for common colds.
Feeling some dizziness? Experts say vertigo is serious and can be a sign of COVID-19. Here’s what to know about the symptom and when to see a doctor.
Eczema and psoriasis come with similar symptoms and therefore can be easy to confuse. Here's how to differentiate the two.
Adele Roberts was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021
Sixteen Michigan counties now have high levels of coronavirus transmission as the state enters yet another surge, and 28 more are at "medium" risk.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly novel treatment for diabetes on Friday, in a widely anticipated move after the drug led to impressive drops in blood sugar and body weight in clinical trials. Lilly stock (ticker: LLY) closed up just 0.3% Friday, at $291.63, but it has proved a favorite even in a faltering market. While the has dropped 4.4% in the past 12 months, Lilly shares are up 50%.
$8 million investment to fund cutting-edge research, launch clinical trials, create jobs has launched at UVA Health.
Stanley Tucci told the host of the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, Ruthie Rogers, that he used his late wife's appetite to gauge how she was feeling.