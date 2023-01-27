Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
1
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle.

The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17.

The November garage fire and January wreck both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles. He suffered burns on his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire while repairing the fuel line on a vintage car. Last week, it was a vintage motorcycle.

He told the Review-Journal's John Katsilometes he was testing a 1940 motorcycle when he noticed the scent of leaking gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno, 72, said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late."

He insisted he was OK and would even be working this weekend, adding that the intense coverage of the November fire made him reluctant to say anything in the days since last week's accident.

Leno took over NBC’s “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. He was succeeded by Conan O’Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show’s ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

He was hospitalized for nine days after the fire but was back performing stand-up at a Southern California club six days after his release, People reported last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Jay Leno recovering from several broken bones caused by motorcycle crash

    Leno broke several bones, but will reportedly return to the comedy stage soon.

  • GoFundMe seeks donations for family of man shot dead by Deptford police officer

    Son says man shot dead by Deptford police officer 'would do anything for anyone.'

  • Guns, motorcycle found after dance hall shooting

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says three firearms and a motorcycle were recovered in the investigation of the shooting that killed 11 people and wounded 20 in a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California. (Jan. 26)

  • Jay Leno reportedly suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident

    Jay Leno is reportedly recovering from a motorcycle accident last week that left him with several broken bones just months after he sustained serious burns in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

  • Biden claims ‘no regrets’ but classified papers case could come back to bite him

    While there are major differences between the president and Trump’s cases, the controversy arrives at a delicate time for Biden

  • Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida

    As Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana Gulf Coast in August 2021, Renato Decena and Rosel Hernandez watched the storm punch a hole in the roof of the bunkhouse where they were sheltered — abandoned, they allege, by their offshore oil industry employer as the hurricane bore down. “I could not think of anything to do but to pray and to pray,” Decena, who court records indicate worked for the company for about four years, told The Associated Press. Decena and Hernandez are two of 10 Filipino workers who are suing their former employer, major offshore oil industry company Grand Isle Shipyard, alleging they were virtual prisoners at their bunkhouse and that the company abandoned Decena, Hernandez and some of their co-workers there during the storm.

  • Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote

    The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution commending protesters in Iran, with just one lawmaker — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — voting “no.” The concurrent resolution, which was approved 420-1, applauds the “bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 13 cities and risking their safety to speak out…

  • Fort Worth murder suspect was out on bond. Positive cocaine test has him back in jail

    The man was charged with capital murder in 2021.

  • Q4 GDP: Strong? Weak? A CIO gets 'under the hood'

    STORY: The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, but that likely exaggerates the nation's health as a measure of domestic demand rose at its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years, reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs.The Commerce Department's advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday showed half of the boost to growth came from a sharp rise in inventory held by businesses, some of which is likely unwanted.While consumer spending maintained a solid pace of growth, a big chunk of the increase in consumption was early in the fourth quarter. Retail sales weakened sharply in November and December. Business spending on equipment contracted last quarter and is likely to remain on the backfoot as demand for goods softens.It could be the last quarter of solid GDP growth before the lagged effects of the Federal Reserve's fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s are fully felt. Most economists expect a recession by the second half of the year, though a short and mild one compared to previous downturns, because of extraordinary labor market strength.

  • Elaine Chao: Trump’s racist attacks say ‘a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans’

    Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao addressed the racist attacks that former President Trump has launched against her in recent months, writing in a statement that his remarks say “a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.” “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian…

  • Michigan's minimum wage: What's going on with law

    Thursday's ruling prevented Michigan's minimum wage from rising to over $13 an hour next month.

  • Crusading judge tests boundaries of free speech in Brazil

    With his Batman-like gown, athletic build and bald head, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cuts an imposing figure. Whether it is investigating former President Jair Bolsonaro, arresting protesters on slim evidence or banishing his far-right supporters from social media, de Moraes has been aggressively pursuing those suspected of undermining Brazil’s fragile democracy. In the wake of this month's attack on Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court by a mob of Bolsonaro supporters seeking to overturn the recent election, de Moraes' role as chief judicial power broker has expanded further.

  • 'Forza Motorsport' launching with 500 cars, amazing graphics

    "Forza Motorsport" for Xbox and PC gets additional details including the number of cars, racing locations and more.

  • 3 Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas, DOJ says

    3 Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas, DOJ says

  • U.S. economy posts strong growth in Q4, but with underlying weakness

    The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, but that likely exaggerates the nation's health as a measure of domestic demand rose at its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years, reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs. The Commerce Department's advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday showed half of the boost to growth came from a sharp rise in inventory held by businesses, some of which is likely unwanted. While consumer spending maintained a solid pace of growth, a big chunk of the increase in consumption was early in the fourth quarter.

  • Biden confirms Jeff Zients to become new chief of staff

    The former covid response coordinator will replace Ron Klain, who called the job the ‘honor of a lifetime.’

  • Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts to be restored

    STORY: Facebook parent Meta says it’s reinstating the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump on the platform as well as Instagram in the coming weeks. He was kicked off the platforms for two years, after what the company called “praise for people engaged in violence” at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. In a Wednesday (January 25) blog post, Meta claims “new guardrails” were added to deter “repeat offenses”. Its president of global affairs Nick Clegg said Trump will face “heightened penalties”, in light of his violations. If he breaks Meta’s Community Standards again, it could result in a new suspension ranging from one month to two years, depending on the severity. The restoration of Trump’s accounts comes after he announced he would run for president in 2024. With 34 million followers on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram, the platforms could provide a boost for Trump in terms of political outreach and fundraising, but it isn’t clear whether, or how, the former president intends to rejoin them. He's preferred to use his own platform, Truth Social, to reach out to followers. Since Trump regained his Twitter account, he hasn’t sent out any new tweets on what was once his social media of choice. In days and weeks following the Capitol Hill violence, Twitter, Meta, and YouTube made unprecedented moves blocking Trump’s accounts, as they decided such moves outweighed the risk of potential further incitement to violence. Meta’s blog post also suggested it may reactivate other suspended accounts, including those sanctioned for their role in the January 6 unrest. Meta’s decision on Trump’s accounts drew sharp rebuke from civil rights advocates. NAACP President Derrick Johnson called it “quite astonishing” and that it “does nothing to restore any sense of trust among those fleeing” the social media giant that he claimed is losing popularity.

  • Police strike new blow against "fierce" mafia ring with blitz by 300 officers

    Controlling the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe, the 'Ndrangheta has surpassed Sicily's Cosa Nostra in power and wealth.

  • Final entry list for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

    The final official entry list for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona features 61 cars across five divisions with four class-winning teams back from last year.

  • As war with Russia rages, Ukraine’s government confronts an old enemy: Corruption

    KHARKIV, Ukraine — A cellphone video shared widely on social media shows a woman jumping up and down as she unwraps a gift.