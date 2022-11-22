Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital

Jay Leno was in his happy place once again as he was spotted for the first time cruising down the street in a silver 2002 Mercedes-Benz just one day after being released from the Grossman Burn Center.

Leno was released from the West Hills hospital on Monday after a 10-day stay where he received multiple surgeries for third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands from a fire that broke out at his garage in Burbank.

"Everything's OK," Leno said while laughing. He admitted that he's ready to go back to work, too, and will be "performing Sunday at the Comedy Magic Club." When told to get some rest, Leno quipped, "Yeah, I need barbecue."

Leno looked completely at ease driving down the street despite the traumatic event nearly two weeks ago when he was sprayed with gasoline while working on one of his vintage vehicles and a fire ignited, causing serious damage to his body.

JAY LENO REVEALS BURNS FROM FIRE, RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

The car connoisseur had burns across the left side of his face and showed had deep scabs on his hands as he held onto the steering wheel while on a joyride in L.A.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

JAY LENO'S DOCTOR GIVES UPDATE AFTER HE SUFFERED ‘SERIOUS BURNS’ IN GASOLINE FIRE

He wore a pair of black circular glasses and his trademark blue denim long-sleeve over a white T-shirt as he cruised down the street with his windows rolled down.

Dr. Peter Grossman was "optimistic that he will make a full recovery" and said in a release provided to Fox News Digital that he was "pleased with Jay's progress."

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement.

JAY LENO ‘SPRAYED WITH GAS’ WHEN STEAM CAR IGNITED AT BURBANK GARAGE; FIRE OFFICIALS RESPONDED TO EMERGENCY

"He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Story continues

Leno had at least two surgeries while at the burn center, one was a "surgical excision and grafting procedure." He also required the use of a hyperbaric chamber to help provide better blood flow and decrease bacteria.

Beverly Hills Dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer told Fox News Digital it is "essential to do immediate treatment to protect the skin barrier and help it repair itself" following injuries sustained similar to Leno's burns. "In this case, when you have a true burn on the skin with pigmentation issues and textural damage, you need skincare plus aggressive laser treatments and at home LED light therapy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He noted that a combination of "deep microneedling radio frequency to stimulate new collagen production" combined with "skin barrier repair and pigmentation blending" could benefit a burn victim.

"These treatments, in combination, would treat the skin at every level and help it remodel to normal, fresh, healthy skin over time," Emer said.

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released an incident report to Fox News Digital that revealed officials responded to the "emergency medical call" on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12:28 p.m.

Shortly after the incident, Leno said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leno has long been a connoisseur of car culture . He worked as a mechanic while rising through the ranks as a stand-up comedian, and he now owns more than 280 unique vehicles.

The impressive collection of rare, antique and vintage cars is reportedly worth from $50 million to $100 million, but estimates vary due to predictions in what some rare cars could sell for. On "Jay Leno's Garage," Leno chats with car enthusiasts about favorite makes and models, in addition to showing off his prized collection of cars, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.