‘Jay Leno is here’: Late- night legend makes surprise visit to a Florida pizzeria

Jay Leno apparently had a hankering for cheesy carbs on Saturday while in Florida for a performance.

The veteran comic, who was set to take the stage at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater later that evening, stopped in to The Nona Slice House for lunch.

The Italian restaurant in Safety Harbor, on Old Tampa Bay, shared an Instagram post.

Owner Jamie Culliton was surprised by the former “Tonight Show” star’s cameo.

“We had no idea he was coming by,” he told Patch. “I was actually at my house when my manager called me and said, ‘Jay Leno is here. You need to get down here right away.’”

Culliton said he threw on clothes and raced over to take a selfie with the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host, who was “super, super friendly.”

The funnyman’s order? A followup Insta post gives up the goods.

Leno ate two slices: One was New York-style (thin crust), topped with ground Italian sausage and hot honey “for an extra kick.” The other was a Bianco (white pizza) with fresh spinach, aged mozzarella, whole roasted garlic and ricotta.

For dessert and to give him extra energy to bring the laughs: butterscotch cheesecake, made in house.

Despite having to do a gig in a few hours, the 73-year-old Hollywood legend made the time to sign a to-go menu and chat with diners and employees, Culliton added.

“He was just a super nice guy and I was very thankful that he was very friendly and took pictures,” said the restaurateur/pizza acrobat, who added on his own Instagram page that hanging out with the famed comedian was “so freakin’ cool.”