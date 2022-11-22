Jay Leno Poses For Photo After 10-Day Hospital Stay For Serious Burn Injuries

Veteran comedian and TV personality Jay Leno was discharged from a hospital in Los Angeles on Monday after he was seriously burned in a car fire earlier this month.

The 72-year-old posed for a photo with staff at the Grossman Burn Center before his departure, revealing some of the injuries he sustained. He spent 10 days at the hospital and will continue with outpatient care for burns to his face, chest and hands, the hospital said in a news release.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director of the facility, said in the statement.

Jay Leno says goodbye to staff at the Grossman Burn Center after wrapping up a 10-day stay treating his injuries from a car fire earlier this month.



Last Monday, Leno said he was in recovery and doing “OK” after he suffered “serious burns from a gasoline fire.”

Leno, a car and motorbike enthusiast and host of the show “Jay Leno’s Garage,” had reportedly been in his Los Angeles garage on Nov. 12 when a vintage car went up in flames. Leno stores his collection of vehicles at the facility.